चर्चा:बिहार विस की तर्ज पर झारखंड में हो मुखिया चुनाव

खोरीमहुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • धनवार के विधायक बाबूलाल मरांडी ने क्षेत्र भ्रमण के दौरान सुनीं ग्रामीणों की समस्याएं

छठ महापर्व के मौके पर धनवार विधायक ने धनवार प्रखण्ड के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों का भ्रमण कर लोगों का कुशल क्षेम को जाना तथा छठ महापर्व के खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। इससे पूर्व अपने पैतृक आवास कोदाईबांक गांव से चल कर सीधा धनवार प्रखण्ड क्षेत्र के डोरंडा में लोगों से मिलकर उनकी समस्याओं से अवगत हुए।

मुखिया चुनाव पर चर्चा करते हुए कहा कि बिहार में विधानसभा चुनाव हो सकती है तो झारखण्ड में मुखिया चुनाव क्यों नही, इसपर भाजपा के अन्य नेताओं से बैठकर विचार-विमर्श के बाद झारखण्ड सरकार के समक्ष चुनाव के मुद्दों को रखा जाएगा। ग्रामीणों ने बिजली विभाग की लापरवाही का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि डोरंडा के लहरियाटांड ग्राम में पिछले एक वर्ष से ट्रांसफार्मर जल जाने के कारण अंधेरे में जीवन बसर करने को लोग मजबूर हैं।

जबकि डोरंडा के ही ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि डोरंडा ग्राम में बिजली विभाग के द्वारा 11 हजार का केबल लगभग एक दर्जन घरों के ऊपर से गुजारते हुए मध्य विद्यालय डोरंडा स्थित ट्रांसफॉर्मर से जोड़ा गया है। जिससे 11 हजार बोल्ट के तार कभी भी घर के ऊपर गिरने से बड़ा हादसा हो सकता है, जिसका निवारण के मांग विधायक से किया। साथ ही ग्रामीणों ने विधायक से धनवार के अंचलाधिकारी के द्वारा भू-माफियाओं से मिलकर गरीबों के जमीन को छिनने का साजिश किए जाने का आरोप लगाया।

इसके उपरांत धनवार विधायक बलहारा, घोड्थम्भा, कुबरी, गोरहन्द, नवागढ़चट्टी सहित दर्जन भर गांवों का भ्रमण करने के उपरांत धनवार स्थित भाजपा नेता पवन साव के आवास पर छठ महापर्व के महाप्रसाद खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। इस दौरान विधायक बाबूलाल मरांडी ने हेमंत सरकार पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि जनता के भावनाओं तथा आस्था से जुड़े मुद्दे को समझ बुझकर निर्णय लेना चाहिए। जिससे अपने निर्णय को बदलना ना पड़े।

इस दौरान भाजपा नेता पवन साव, सांसद प्रतिनिधि जयप्रकाश साहा, उदय सिंह, डोरंडा मंडल अध्यक्ष विवेक विकास, मंडल महामंत्री प्रदुमन वर्मा, सुरेश महतो, ललित राम, विजय राम, अजित रजक, भुनेश्वर वर्मा, विनोद वर्मा, रामनिवास पांडेय, मनोज राम, ललित राम, उपमुखिया नरेश यादव, सुरेश राम, विजय कुमार राम, उमेश भदानी सहित कई लोग उपस्थित थे।

