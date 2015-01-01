पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:मछली निकालने के विवाद में झड़प, थाने में की शिकायत

खोरीमहुआ3 घंटे पहले
  •

धनवार थाना क्षेत्र के चितरडीह गांव में मंगलवार को तालाब से मछली निकालने को लेकर दो पक्षों में झड़प हो गई। इसमें दोनों पक्षों ने धनवार थाने में आवेदन देकर कार्यवाही की मांग की है। दिए गए आवेदन में चितरडीह निवासी गणेश कुमार साव, पिता रूपलाल साहू ने कहा है कि गांव स्थित नीमा आहार का बंदोबस्ती 2020 अगस्त से 2022 तक मत्स्य विभाग गिरिडीह से लिया हूं। जिसका राजस्व जमा कर दिया गया है एवं प्राप्ति रसीद भी मुझे मिला है।

मैं अपने कुछ साथियों के साथ मछुआरों के साथ नीमा अहरी मछली निकालने के लिए गया था इसी बीच गांव के बद्री साहू पिता स्वर्गीय रामेश्वर साहू अपने साथ 40,50 लोगों के साथ एक पत्थर लेकर आया और मछुआरों को मारने लगा। मछुआरे जाल छोड़कर भागने लगे। इसी के साथ आए ललन साव, मनोहर साव, मिथिलेश साव, लव कुश कुमार, केदार साव, राजेश्वर उर्फ राजकुमार साव, भुनेश्वर सिन्हा सहित 32 लोगों ने हम लोगों के साथ मारपीट करने लगा।

