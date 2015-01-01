पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिली कई तरह की त्रुटियां:धनवार सीओ ने की छात्रवृत्ति गबन की जांच

खोरीमहुआ30 मिनट पहले
छात्रवृति गबन मामले की जांच करते सीओ व अन्य।
  • मॉडर्न व न्यू मॉडर्न पब्लिक स्कूल तरानाखो में की जांच,

गिरिडीह उपायुक्त के आदेश के आलोक में खोरीमहुआ एसडीएम के निर्देश पर मंगलवार को धनवार अंचल अधिकारी शशिकांत सिंकर की अगुवाई में मॉडर्न तथा न्यू मॉडर्न पब्लिक स्कूल तरानाखो में अल्पसंख्यक छात्रों की छात्रवृत्ति से संबंधित मामलों की जांच की गई। साथ ही बच्चों से भी छात्रवृत्ति से सम्बंधित पूछताछ की गई।

जांच टीम में शामिल बीपीओ दिलीप कुमार साहू ने बताया कि मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए सत्र 2019-20 में शामिल बच्चों से संबंधित, नामांकन पंजी, उपस्थिति पंजी, रिजल्ट पंजी, होमवर्क रजिस्टर आदि का विस्तृत जांच किया गया है। उपस्थित बच्चों से कई सवाल जवाब किए गए।

छात्रवृत्ति को लेकर छात्रावास की भी जांच की गई। जिसमें कई तरह की त्रुटियां पाई गई है। कहा कि बहुत जल्द ही इसकी जांच रिपोर्ट एसडीएम को सौंपा जाएगा। विदित हो कि उक्त विद्यालय के दो छात्र अमजद अंसारी और मो. इजाज ने स्थानीय पत्रकारों को इसकी शिकायत कर छात्रवृत्ति गबन करने का आरोप शिक्षक पर लगाया था।

तरानाखो के रहने वाले अकरम अंसारी के पुत्र अमजद तथा बसंगी के रहने वाले एजाज ने कहा था कि तरानाखो में संचालित न्यू मॉर्डन विद्यालय में बढ़ते हैं। वहीं से दोनों ने साल भर पहले छात्रवृत्ति के लिए फार्म भरा था। लॉक डाउन के दौरान उसके खाते में 10700 रुपये छात्रवृत्ति मिली थी।

जिसकी भनक लगने पर विद्यालय के शिक्षक मो. असलम उसके घर आये और 6700 रुपया यह कहते हुए ले लिया कि 6700 विद्यालय की राशि है। पूछने पर छात्र और उसके पिता ने बताया था कि वह हर माह विद्यालय का फीस चुकाते आ रहे हैं। विद्यालय का कोई बकाया रकम भी उनके पास नहीं है। बावजूद शिक्षक द्वारा रुपया ले लिया गया।

