पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:खेत से मटर तोड़ खा रहे दो बच्चों को किसान ने पीटा, मां ने केस दर्ज कराया

खोरीमहुआ5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस ने कहा- आवेदन के आधार पर जांच की जा रही है, कार्रवाई होगी

खेत से मटर तोड़ कर खाने के आरोप में एक किसान ने दो नाबालिग बच्चों को डंडे से बेरहमी से पिटाई कर जख्मी कर दिए जाने के आरोप में धनवार थाना क्षेत्र के लालबाजार निवासी नाबालिग बच्चों की मां किताबुन खातून ने धनवार थाने में आवेदन देकर इंसाफ की गुहार लगाई है। जिसमें कहा गया है कि मंगलवार सुबह उसके दोनों बच्चे एहबाब अंसारी 11 वर्ष और आसिफ अंसारी 12 वर्ष घर से पूरब नवलखा डैम के नदी की ओर जा रहे थे।रास्ते में मटर देख गांव के ही रहने वाले जहूर मियां के खेत में घुस गए और खाने के लिए कुछ मटर तोड़ लिया।

जिसके बाद जहूर मियां ने उसके दोनों बेटों को दौड़ा-दौड़ा कर डंडे से बेरहमी पूर्वक मारने लगा। कहा कि जब वह अपने बेटों को बचाने गई तो जहूर मियां के अलावे उसकी पत्नी व बेटी ने उसके साथ भी मारपीट की। जबकि जहूर मियां ने बताया कि पिछले दो दिनों से बच्चे आकर मटर तोड़ ले रहे थे। जिसको लेकर बच्चों को चेतावनी दी गई थी। बावजूद पुनः खेत से मटर तोड़ रहे थे। एएसआई बी ठाकुर ने बताया कि बच्चे के साथ मारपीट से संबंधित आवेदन मिला है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है। जो भी दोषी होंगे कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser