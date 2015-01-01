पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपील:सरकार के एक साल पूरे होने पर किसानों का कर्ज होगा माफ: मंत्री

खोरीमहुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पिछली सरकार से तीन गुना ज्यादा धान खरीदेगी सरकार
  • किसान धान काे बिचौलियों के पास नहीं बेचें, हम खरीदेंगे

आगामी 29 दिसंबर को हेमंत सरकार कार्यकाल के एक साल पूरे होने वाले हैं। सरकार किसानों के 2000 करोड़ की ऋण माफी की प्रक्रिया शुरू करने वाली है। यह झारखंड सरकार के कृषि, पशुपालन एवं सहकारिता मंत्री बादल पत्रलेख ने शनिवार को विधानसभा क्षेत्र जरमुंडी से रांची जाने के दौरान खोरीमहुआ चौक पर कही। कहा कि कोरोना वायरस के बुरे दौर से उबरने वाले हैं। उन्होंने स्वयं को किसान का बेटा बताते हुए कहा कि किसान अभी अपना धान रखें। शीघ्र ही सरकार पैक्स के जरिये धान क्रय करेगी। और धान खरीदने के तीन दिनों के अंदर आधी रकम सीधे किसानों के खाता में जाएगी।

कृषि निर्यात नीति पर चर्चा करते हुए मंत्री ने युवाओं से कृषि और तकनीकी में रुचि दिखाने और इसे आय का जरिया बनाने की अपील करते हुए कहा कि एक दिन में तस्वीर और तकदीर नहीं बदलेगी। पैक्स चालू नहीं होने के सवाल पर पत्रलेख ने कहा सभी धान खरीदने की जिम्मेवारी कोई नहीं ले सकता है लेकिन पिछली सरकार के मुकाबले हेमंत सरकार इस बार किसानों से तीन गुना ज्यादा धान खरीदेगी। उन्होंने खोरीमहुआ चौक पर उपस्थित जनता से मुखातिब होते कहा कि सरकार पर भरोसा रखिए। आपकी सरकार है, जितना हो सकेगा वे काम करेंगे। खोरीमहुआ चौक पर कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं व किसानों के द्वारा घने कोहरे और कंपकंपाती ठंड में गर्मजोशी से किये गये स्वागत से मंत्री बादल भी गदगद नजर आए। मौके पर धनवार कांग्रेस प्रखंड अध्यक्ष सुदामा राम, प्रखंड सचिव रामाशीष तिवारी, किसानों में मोहन महतो, विश्वेश्वर वर्मा, बंधन वर्मा, अशोक वर्मा, शकील अंसारी, प्रकाश मंडल, गणेश पांडेय, प्रमोद राय, संजय वर्मा, प्रमोद चौधरी, एतवारी वर्मा, प्रमोद वर्मा, संजय पासवान, नरेंद्र सिंह, सहदेव पासवान, विजय पासवान सहित कई लोग उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें