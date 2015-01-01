पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पहल:श्राद्धकर्म में भोज प्रथा बंद कर पेश की मिसाल

खोरीमहुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
श्राद्धक्रम में जरूरतंदों के बीद कंबल देते लोग।
  • गायत्री परिवार की ओर से सादगी से मनाया गया महावीर कसेरा का श्राद्धकर्म, लोगों को किया जागरूक

धनवार प्रखंड क्षेत्र के नवागढ़ चट्टी में मंगलवार को गायत्री परिवार द्वारा श्राद्ध कर्म में फिजूलखर्ची से बचने की सीख देते हुए जरूरतमंदोंं के बीच कंबल का वितरण किया गया। 75 वर्षीय स्व. महावीर कसेरा जी का श्राद्ध तर्पण परंपरागत परंपरा को छोड़कर समाज में एक सही आदर्श को प्रस्तुत किया गया। स्वर्गीय महावीर कसेरा जी निसंतान थे और वे गायत्री परिवार के सक्रिय कार्यकर्ता थे। स्वर्गीय कसेरा जी का जीवन समाज में नैतिक बौद्धिक सांस्कृतिक जागरण हेतु ज्ञान यज्ञ के लिए समर्पित रहा।

अपने जीवन के उत्तरार्ध में अपनी सर्वस्व चल अचल संपत्ति अखिल विश्व गायत्री परिवार मिशन नवागढ़ चट्टी में गायत्री ज्ञान मंदिर के लिए दान कर दिया था। इसलिए नवागढ़ चट्टी के वरिष्ठ प्रतिनिधि आदरणीय सुदामा नायक के सहयोग से उनके जीवन का अंतिम समय में सेवा सुश्रुषा किया गया और मरणोपरांत धर्मपुत्र की तरह अंत्येष्टि संस्कार से लेकर श्राद्ध तर्पण तक के पूरे विधि-विधान को अखिल विश्व गायत्री परिवार के युग पुरोहित के निर्देशन में संपन्न किए।

प्रायः श्राद्ध तर्पण के बाद भोज भात में लोग धन का बर्बादी करते हैं युग ऋषि ने कहा है, अनाचार का अंत हो मृतक भोज बंद हो...” इसी परंपरा का निर्वहन करते हुए नवागढ़ चट्टी गायत्री परिवार के द्वारा 4 दिनों तक उनके पुण्य स्मृति में ज्ञान यज्ञ का कार्यक्रम चलाया गया और 12वीं में पिंड तर्पण करने के बाद दीन दुखी जरूरतमंदों को गर्म वस्त्र कंबल का वितरण किया गया।

कसेरा जी के पुण्य स्मृति में पीपल वृक्ष का आरोपण किया गया एवं युवा पीढ़ी को व्यसन मुक्त और संस्कार युक्त बनाने का संकल्प नवागढ़ चट्टी, गायत्री परिवार ने लिया है। यह सभी कार्यक्रम मुख्य प्रबंधक ट्रस्टी श्री कामेश्वर सिंह, सुखदेव साहूजी के अध्यक्षता में संपन्न हुआ। इस अवसर पर प्रांतीय युवा प्रकोष्ठ के प्रतिनिधि सुरेश यादव नवागढ़ चट्टी के प्रतिनिधि, सुदामा नायक, गुरुचरणनायक, श्यामनंदन कुमार, जगदीश नायक, सुदामा रविदास, महेंद्र यादव, सुनैना, नकुल मंडल, संजय शर्मा सहित दर्जनों लोगों ने अपनी श्रद्धांजलि समर्पित किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें