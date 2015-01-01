पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:1000 में नकली आधार कार्ड बनाता था, आरोपी हुआ गिरफ्तार

खोरीमहुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीणों से प्रति आधारकार्ड बनाने के एवज में एक हजार से दो हजार रुपए की वसूली करता था

हीरोडीह थाना क्षेत्र में जाली आधार कार्ड बनाए जाने के मामले में हीरोडीह पुलिस ने एक युवक को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार हिरोडीह थाना क्षेत्र में फर्जी आधार कार्ड बनाए जाने का मामला सामने आ रहा था। जिसको लेकर हिरोडीह पुलिस कई माह से फर्जी आधार कार्ड बनाने वाले गिरोह की तलाश में जुटी थी। शुक्रवार को गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर हीरोडीह थाना प्रभारी राधेश्याम पांडेय के नेतृत्व में एसआई हसनैन अंसारी, दीपक कुमार, गौरव भगत, ओपी सिंह, रामाश्रय प्रसाद सिंह, शैलेन्द्र राम की गठित टीम द्वारा छापेमारी में हीरोडीह थाना क्षेत्र के बदडीहा ग्राम निवासी बैजनाथ महतो के घर से आधारकार्ड बनाने से संबंधित कई फर्जी कागजात बरामद किए गए है।

थाना प्रभारी राधेश्याम पांडेय ने बताया कि गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर कार्रवाई कर फर्जी आधार कार्ड बनाने के आरोप में बदडीहा निवासी बैजनाथ महतो के पुत्र प्रवीण कुमार वर्मा को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। बताया जाता है कि ग्रामीणों से प्रति आधारकार्ड बनाने के एवज में एक हजार से दो हजार रुपए की वसूली करता था। इसके बाद वह पुराना आधार कार्ड के फॉर्मेट पर आवेदक का फोटो लगाता था और और अपने मन से आधार कार्ड का नंबर भी डाल देता था। इसके बाद उसे एक प्रिंट निकालकर दे देता था। जब लोग इस आधार कार्ड को बैंक या अन्य कार्यों के लिए देते थे तो उनका आधार कार्ड इनवैलिड बता देता था। गिरफ्तार युवक के पास से बिरनी पंचायत का मोहर, एक मोबाइल, 103 पीस फोटो, 149 पीस फर्जी आधार कार्ड बरामद किया गया है।

