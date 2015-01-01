पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आरोप:आजसू ने बीडीओ पर लगाया भ्रष्टाचार का आराेप, जांच की मांग काे लेकर दिया धरना

कुंडहितएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कहा- मजदूराें काे नहीं मिल रहा काम, फर्जी मस्टर राेल बनाकर मनरेगा के पैसाे का हाे रहा है लूट

मनरेगा में भ्रष्टाचार और लूट खसोट सहित विभिन्न मांगों के समर्थन में शुक्रवार को आजसू पार्टी द्वारा कुंडहित प्रखंड मुख्यालय में एक दिवसीय धरना प्रदर्शन का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए आजसू के वरीय नेता माधव चंद्र महतो ने कुंडहित बीडीओ पर भ्रष्टाचार का गंभीर आरोप लगाते हुए सरकार से तत्काल हटाने की मांग की। साथ ही कहा कि कुंडहित प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी गिरिवर मिंज के कार्यकाल में किए गए तमाम विकास कार्यों की उच्चस्तरीय जांच कराई जाए। श्री महतो ने कहा कि मनरेगा में जमकर भ्रष्टाचार किया जा रहा है पैसे लेकर योजनाओं की बिक्री की जा रही है। बिचौलियों द्वारा मनरेगा के पैसों का बंदरबांट किया जा रहा है। मजदूरों को काम नहीं मिला रहा है जबकि फर्जी मास्टर रोल बनाकर मनरेगा के मजदूरी राशि की लूट की जा रही है।

उन्होंने कहा कि अगर स्थिति पर नियंत्रण नहीं किया गया तो हमलोगों का आंदोलन और भी उग्र रूप धारण करेगा। महतो ने झारखंड की हेमंत सरकार को आड़े हाथों लेते हुए कहा कि जिन वायदों को लेकर वे चुनाव में आए थे एक भी वादा पूरा नहीं कर पाए हैं। हेमंत सरकार चुनावी वादों को भूल चुकी है। आजसू नेताओं के शिष्टमंडल ने महामहिम राज्यपाल के नाम से 14 सूत्री मांगों का ज्ञापन सौंपा। कार्यक्रम के दौरान वरीय नेता श्री महतो के अलावा आजसू प्रखंड अध्यक्ष गया प्रसाद मंडल ननीगोपाल गोराई, सुकुमार भंडारी, तामस रंजन गोप, सपन गोराई, कैलाश मंडल, अजय मंडल श्रीमंत बाउरी, युद्धपति सिंह, सपन मंडल, लालजी मुर्मू, बुधन कोल, जगबंधु माजी, चंद्रमोहन घोष, हेमंत मंडल, रविलाल गोराई, बलाई बाउरी, मिहिर गोप, देवी प्रसाद बनर्जी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें