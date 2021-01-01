पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:निर्माणाधीन तालाब के बगल में ही टीसीबी बनाए जाने को लेकर मनरेगा आयुक्त ने जताई आपत्ति

कुंडहितएक घंटा पहले
  • उप विकास आयुक्त को कार्रवाई किए जाने का दिया निर्देश, मनरेगा के कार्यों में तेजी लाने का निर्देश

भारत सरकार के आर्थिक सलाहकार विजय कुमार बेहेरा के नेतृत्व में कुंडहित के दौरे पर पहुंची तीन अधिकारियों की टीम शुक्रवार को भी क्षेत्र में योजनाओं का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान कुछ खामियां भी पाई गई जिनमें सुधार करने के लिए अधिकारियों का आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए गए है। दौरे के क्रम में कुंडहित बीपीओ के खिलाफ अधिकारियों को शिकायत भी प्राप्त हुई वही सुद्राक्षीपुर में मनरेगा के तहत निर्माणाधीन तालाब के ठीक बगल में टीसीबी बनाए जाने को टीम में मौजूद झारखंड के मनरेगा आयुक्त सिद्धार्थ त्रिपाठी ने आपत्ति जाहिर करते हुए उप विकास आयुक्त नमन प्रियेश लाकड़ा को आवश्यक कार्रवाई किए जाने का निर्देश दिया। गुरुवार से शुरू हुए दौरे के दौरान टीम के अधिकारियों ने कुंडहित प्रखंड के सुद्राक्षीपुर, खजूरी, मुड़ाबेड़िया तथा गायपाथर पंचायत का दौरा किया।

इस दौरान अधिकारियों ने मनरेगा के तहत संचालित सिचाई तालाब, कुआं, टीसीबी, मेढ़बंदी, दीदी बाड़ी के अलावे प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत बन रहे आवासों का भौतिक निरीक्षण किया। मौके पर अभिलेख में अंकित तथ्यों का भी सत्यापन किया। योजनाओं के लाभुकों से और स्थानीय मजदूरों से बातचीत कर आवश्यक जानकारी जुटाई। अधिकारियों ने पंचायत के सचिवालयों में जनप्रतिनिधियों से भी मुलाकात कर उनसे मनरेगा के बारे में आवश्यक जानकारी जुटाई। साथ ही पंचायत सचिवालयों में मौजूद कर्मियों एवं सीएससी सहित अन्य सुविधाओं के स्थिति के बारे में भी जानकारी प्राप्त की। दौरे से वापस लौटने के क्रम में आर्थिक सलाहकार बेहेरा ने बताया नियमित निरीक्षण के दौरान योजनाओं को देखा गया यह जानने का प्रयास किया गया कि मजदूरों को काम मिल रहा है कि नहीं समय पर भुगतान मिल रहा है कि नहीं लोग काम की मांग कर रहे हैं कि नहीं।

टीम में आर्थिक सलाहकार सह पंचायती राज मंत्रालय के संयुक्त सचिव विजय कुमार बेहेरा के अलावा केंद्रीय मनरेगा निदेशालय के उप सचिव संजय कुमार तथा झारखंड के मनरेगा आयुक्त सिद्धार्थ त्रिपाठी शामिल रहे। दो दिवसीय दौरे के दौरान जिले के उप विकास आयुक्त नमन प्रियेश लकड़ा, डीआरडीए निदेशक रामवृक्ष महतो, परियोजना पदाधिकारी पूनम, पूर्व परियोजना पदाधिकारी मोतिउर रहमान, बीडीओ गिरिवर मिंज के अलावे काफी संख्या में विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारी व कर्मी मौजूद थे।

