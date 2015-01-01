पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:लोयाबाद में फिर जलसंकट बूंद-बूंद को तरस रहे लोग, मोटर पंप खराब होने के कारण स्थिति हुई उत्पन्न

लोयाबादएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • फंड में पैसा नहीं हाेने का राेना राे रहा विभाग

चार महीने बाद लोयाबाद में फिर से जलसंकट गहरा गया है। इसका कारण करकेंद के जलामीनार के पास मोटर पंप जल जाना बताया जा रहा है। ढाई लाख रुपए की वजह से सैकड़ों कंज्यूमर बूंद-बूंद को तरस रहे हैं। दो महीने से मोटर पंप खराब है और विभाग के पास मोटर बनाने के पैसे नहीं हैं। यही वहज है कि जलसंकट से लोयाबाद के आसपास के क्षेत्रों में पेयजल की समस्या उत्पन्न हो गई है।

सिंगल मोटर से जलापूर्ति किए जाने से बहुत सारे कंज्यूमर को पानी नसीब नहीं हो रहा है। जलापूर्ति के नाम पर विभाग द्वारा केवल दो महीने से केवल खानापूर्ति की जा रही है। बताया जाता है कि सिंगल मोटर में पानी की समस्या बनी रहती थी। इसकाे देखते हुए यहां डबल मोटर पंप की व्यवस्था की गई थी। डबल मोटर लगने के बाद करीब चार माह तक लोगों को पानी बेहतर तरीके से मिला, लेकिन अब फिर से पहले वाली स्थिति उत्पन्न हाे गई है।

जलापूर्ति के बाद भी प्रेशर लो रहने से पानी नहीं
माडा की ओर से नियमित जलापूर्ति की जा रही है। बावजूद लोयाबाद के लोग प्यासा महसूस कर रहे हैं। प्रेशर लो रहने की वजह से यहां अधिकतर कंज्यूमर को पानी नहीं मिल रहा है। थाना के पास एक सार्वजनिक प्वाइंट है। इससे सैकड़ों लोग प्यास बुझाते हैं। बावजूद विभाग के अधिकारी चुप हैं। बताया जाता है कि 150 एचपी के दो मोटर पंप से यहां जलमीनार में पानी चढ़ाया जाता है, ताकि प्रेशर से लोगों को पानी मिल सके।

चैंबर ने दी सड़क जाम करने की धमकी
लोयाबाद चैंबर के सचिव सुनील पांडेय ने कहा कि दो महीने से जलापूर्ति के नाम पर तमाशा हो रहा है। पानी सप्लाई होने के बाद भी लोगों को पानी नहीं मिल रहा। मोटर खराब की वजह बताकर अधिकारी बच रहे हैं। यह नहीं चलेगा। अगर जल्द की डबल मोटर नहीं लगाया गया तो लोयाबाद में सड़क जाम किया जाएगा।

जल्द दाेनाें माेटर चालू कर की जाएगी जलापूर्ति
मोटर बनने दिया गया है। फंड की कमी की वजह से देर हो रहा है। ढाई लाख रुपए का खर्च है। जल्द ही दोनों मोटर चालू कर जलापूर्ति की जाएगी।”
पंकज झा, एसडीओ माडा कुसुंडा क्षेत्र।

