पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मार्गदर्शन:ग्राम प्रधानों के साथ सीओ ने कई मुद्‌दो पर की चर्चा

मुरलीपहाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • समस्याओं के निराकरण के लिए सीओ से मांगा गया मार्गदर्शन

प्रखंड सह अंचल कार्यालय नारायणपुर के सभागार में विभिन्न राजस्व ग्रामों के ग्राम प्रधान, सहयोगी माँझी प्राणिक, जोग मांझी, नाइके बाबा ने भाग लिया। आज की राजस्व ग्राम प्रधान संघ नारायणपुर की बैठक की अध्यक्षता ग्राम प्रधान संघ के जिला अध्यक्ष अजित दूबे ने की। बैठक में निम्नलिखित अहम मुद्दों पर विचार विमर्श किए गये जिसमें से लंबित सम्मान राशि का भुगतान, ऑफलाइन लगान वसूली की प्रक्रिया, ऑनलाइन खतियान की त्रुटि की शुद्धिकरण पेसा एवं 5वीं अनुसूची में प्रदत्त अधिकारों को जमीनी स्तर पर लागू करना।

ग्राम सभा और भूमि सत्यापन प्रतिवेदन में ग्राम प्रधान की भूमिका, संगठन विस्तार व कोविड-19 की रोकथाम जैसे अहम मुद्दों पर अंचलाधिकारी नारायणपुर, जिला अध्यक्ष अजीत दुबे, ग्राम प्रधान अरविंद ओझा, ग्राम प्रधान संघ के संरक्षण सिकन्दर मियां द्वारा बारी-बारी से विस्तार पूर्वक चर्चा की गई। अंचलाधिकारी नारायणपुर ने ग्राम प्रधानों की समस्याओं और मांगों पर सहानुभूति पूर्वक अपना विचार रखते हुए समस्याओं के समाधान हेतु यथाशीघ्र पहल करने का आश्वासन दिया। साथ ही अनेक महत्वपूर्ण मार्गदर्शन दिये गये। बैठक में मुख्य रूप से अंचलाधिकारी नारायणपुर केदारनाथ सिंह, प्रधान संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष अजीत दुबे, प्रधान अरविंद ओझा, मंसूर अंसारी, सीताराम चौबे,भागवत सिंह, गौरीशंकर तिवारी, सुल्तान मियां, अमृत मण्डल, मोहम्मद अलाउद्दीन, फुदन हांसदा,फागु राय, सदानंद हेमरम, सुधीर हेमरम, सुरेश राय, संजू देवी, अब्दुल रज्जाक, मोहम्मद कासिम, मदन राय, सुशील हेमरम, समेत अनेकों ग्राम प्रधान, सहयोगी मांझी प्राणिक, जोग मांझी, नाइके बाबा उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें