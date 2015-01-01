पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:विकास कार्यों में उपयोग होने वाली खनिज की रॉयल्टी जमा नहीं हाेने पर जताई चिंता

मुरलीपहाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला खनन पदाधिकारी ने नारायणपुर बीडीओ से के साथ की बैठक

सरकारी कार्यों में प्रयुक्त मेटेरियल की रॉयल्टी जमा करवाने के उद्देश्य से जिला खनन पदाधिकारी राजाराम प्रसाद मंगलवार को नारायणपुर पहुंचे। उन्होंने इस प्रखंड के बीडीओ महेश्वरी प्रसाद यादव से मिलकर संयुक्त रुप से सरकारी तथा विकास कार्यों में प्रयुक्त की जाने वाली खनिज (मेटेरियल) की रॉयल्टी खनन विभाग में जमा करने हेतु विचार विमर्श किया। इस बाबत दोनों अधिकारियों ने देर तक इस विषय पर मंथन भी किया।

मौके पर खनन पदाधिकारी ने कहा की सरकारी कार्यों में लगने वाले मेटेरियल का भुगतान कार्यालय द्वारा तो कर दिया जाता है। किन्तु रॉयल्टी की राशि जमा नही की जा रही है। जिसके लिये बीडीओ से मिलकर बातचीत की गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि खनन का कार्य वैध होना आवश्यक है। खनिज के खनन करने बाद सरकार को रॉयल्टी देनी पड़ती है।

उन्होंने बीडीओ से नारायणपुर प्रखंड के सभी 25 पंचायत के सम्बन्धित पंचायत के सचिवों तथा मनरेगाकर्मियों से भी इस दिशा में बैठक कर खनिज की रॉयल्टी निश्चित रूप से जमा करने की बात कही है। गौरतलब है कि वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 में प्रखंड क्षेत्र में विभिन्न मदों में किये गए कार्यों जैसे 14 वित्त, 15 वें वित्त, मनरेगा योजना तथा पंचायत निधियों से किये गए कार्यों में राशि जमा कराना है। इस बाबत जिला खनन कार्यालय को रॉयल्टी जमा करवाने की दिशा में बीडीओ को भी आवश्यक पहल करने की बात खनन पदाधिकारी द्वारा कही गयी।

