बैठक:नारायणपुर में नहीं खुला धान अधिप्राप्ति केंद्र, आक्रोश

मुरलीपहाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब औने-पौने दाम पर किसान बेच रहे हैं धान

नारायणपुर में लैम्पस के गठनोपरांत अब तक धान की अधिप्राप्ति करने की सुगबुगाहट तक नहीं दिख रही है। जिस कारण प्रखंड के किसान औने-पौने दामों पर धान की बिक्री स्थानीय बाजारों में करने पर विवश हो गए है। सरकार जहां एक ओर लैम्पस के माध्यम से धान की खरीदारी करने की बात करती है वहीं धान की अधिप्राप्ति का केंद्र अबतक नहीं खोला जाना पैक्स की लापरवाही को उजागर कर रहा है। हालांकि इस बाबत जिले से पूर्व मे ही लैम्पस को आवश्यक निर्देश दिया जा चूका है। बावजूद इसके प्रखंड के किसान चाहकर भी धान को लैम्पस में नहीं बेच पा रहे है।

नारायणपुर का लैम्पस पहले भी धान की खरीदारी करने में असमर्थ रही है। अब भी हालात वैसी ही बनी हुई है। हालांकि धान की खरीद करने के लिये लैम्पस के कार्यकारिणी सदस्यों ने बैठक कर इस दिशा में पहल करने का प्रस्ताव लिया था। ऐसे में किसानों के समक्ष मात्र एक ही विकल्प सामने नजर आता है और वो है स्थानीय बाजार।

प्रक्रिया जटिल होती जा रही है

इस संबंध में सबनपुर लैंपस के अध्यक्ष आशुतोष महतो ने कहा कि धान अधिप्राप्ति की प्रक्रिया जटिल होती जा रही है। अभी तक चावल मिल के साथ एकरारनामा भी नहीं हुआ। जिस कारण इस साल धान लेने में भी कठिनाई दिख रही है।

