पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:चाेरी की बाइक के साथ दो गिरफ्तार, चोरी के चौथे दिन खुलासा, प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस शुभांशु जैन ने दी जानकारी

मुरलीपहाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चोर की टोपी एवं मास्क भी गिरफ्तारी में निशानदेही बना

नारायणपुर बाजार के करमदहा रोड से एक दुकानदार को चकमा देकर सुपर स्प्लेंडर मोटरसाइकिल जेएच 21जे 6013 चोरी करने वाले युवक एवं उसे खपाने वाले गैरेज संचालक को पुलिस ने घटना के चौथे दिन चोरी गई बाइक के साथ पकड़ लिया। यह जानकारी नारायणपुर थाना के थाना प्रभारी प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस शुभांशु जैन ने दिया। उक्त बाइक चोर की गिरफ्तारी बाजार में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज कैमरा के आधार पर किया गया।

चोर की टोपी एवं मास्क भी गिरफ्तारी में निशानदेही बना। पुलिस ने बताया कि करमदहा रोड से दुकानदार को चकमा देकर एक बाइक की चोरी कर ली गई थी। बाइक चोरी करने वाला युवक वहां के दुकानदार सोनू साह के यहां कुछ सामान खरीदा तथा उसे झांसे में ले लिया एवं बाजार से आने के लिए उसस बाइक मांगी। सोनू ने थाना क्षेत्र के पोखरिया ग्राम के कुतबुल्ला अंसारी के पुत्र जो वही बगल में एक दुकान में सामान खरीद रहा था उसे बुलाकर अपना बाइक उक्त व्यक्ति को देने के लिए कहा एवं साथ में उसे भी जाने के लिए बोला। उसकी बात पर दोनों वहां से बाजार आये। बाजार आने के बाद उक्त बाइक चोर ने कुतबुल्ला अंसारी के बेटा रजाउद्दीन को बाजार में बाइक से उतार दिया एवं उसका मोटरसाइकल लेकर फरार हो गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें