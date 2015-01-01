पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीआईजी ने कहा:खो गए मोबाइल और सिम की जानकारी अपडेट करें

मुरलीपहाड़ी5 घंटे पहले
संथाल परगना के डीआईजी सुदर्शन प्रसाद मंडल ने मंगलवार को नारायणपुर थाना का औचक निरीक्षण देर शाम को किया। इनके निरीक्षण में विशेष रूप से थाना क्षेत्र में साइबर अपराध के बढ़ते आपराधिक मामलों पर अंकुश लगाने हेतु उन्होंने थाना के पुलिस अफसरों को आवश्यक सुझाव देते हुए वैसे खोये मोबाइल व सिम की जानकारी अपडेट करने का निर्देश दिया। पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि वर्ष 2012 से 2020 तक के खोये या किसी क्राइम में प्रयुक्त मोबाइल अथवा सिम की पूरी डिटेल तथा दर्ज किए गए सनहा की पूरी जानकारी डीआईजी कार्यालय दुमका को अतिशीघ्र दें।

