पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चयन:मवेशी टीकाकरण को लेकर बैठक, पशु मित्रों को ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में पशुपालकों से संपर्क करने को कहा गया

नालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उन्होंने कहा कि पशुधन का समुचित देखभाल एवं पशुपालकों को समय-समय पर सही मार्गदर्शन देने के लिए आप सभी का चयन किया गया है

पशुधन को संभावित बीमारी से सुरक्षित रखने तथा टीकाकरण करने के लिए मंगलवार को प्रखंड विकास कार्यालय के सभागार में जन प्रतिनिधि तथा पशु मित्रों के साथ एक बैठक हुई । इस मौके पर प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी कौशल कुमार ने कहा की वर्तमान समय में प्रखंड क्षेत्र के पशुपालक पशुधन के संभावित बीमारी को लेकर काफी चिंतित हैं। ऐसे में संपूर्ण क्षेत्र में टीकाकरण अभियान चलाया जाना है। उन्होंने कहा कि पशुधन का समुचित देखभाल एवं पशुपालकों को समय-समय पर सही मार्गदर्शन देने के लिए आप सभी का चयन किया गया है।

चिकित्सक ने कहा कि छोटे बड़े सभी मवेशी का टीकाकरण किया जाना है लेकिन गाय, बैल, भैंस,भैंसा का टीकाकरण के उपरांत कान में नंबर टैग किया जाना है ताकि नियमानुसार टीकाकरण करने में निकट भविष्य में सुविधा होगी। इस कार्य को तनमन से पूरा इस मौके पर प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारी निमाई देवांशी के अलावा सबीना हांसदा, अंबिका हेंब्रम, राजा मुर्मू आदि मुखिया तथा विवेक मोहली, राकेश मंडल, संजय कुमार, मो ग्यासुद्दीन आदि पशु मित्र मुख्य रूप से उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें