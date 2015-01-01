पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राहत:सड़क चौड़ीकरण से प्रभावित 20 को मिला मुआवजा

नारायणपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला मुख्यालय के समीप बसे गांव खोड़गांव से अंजरेल तक प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना के तहत सड़क चौड़ीकरण का कार्य किया जा रहा है। सड़क चौड़ीकरण कार्य से गांव के प्रभावित लोगों को मंगलवार को एसडीएम दिनेश कुमार नाग ने अपने कक्ष में चेक प्रदान किये। इस अवसर पर तहसीलदार आशुतोष शर्मा के अलावा प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना के अधिकारी-कर्मचारी मौजूद थे। सड़क चौड़ीकरण से प्रभावित लोगों का सर्वे कर 32 लोगों काे मुआवजा प्रदान किया जाएगा। जिसमें मंगलवार को 20 लोग उपस्थित हुए जिन्हें मुआवजा राशि का चेक प्रदान किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें