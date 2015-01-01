पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:कुपोषण दूर करने अच्छे काम के लिए 5 आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता होंगे सम्मानित

नारायणपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 21 दिसंबर को पुरस्कार से नवाजा जाएगा

जिले में कुपोषण दूर करने के उद्देश्य से पोषण के क्षेत्र में उल्लेखनीय कार्य करने वाली 5 आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को आउटलुक ग्रुप द्वारा सम्मानित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। इन कार्यकर्ताओं को 21 दिसंबर को पोषण क्षेत्र में उल्लेखनीय कार्य को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए आउटलुक पोषण छत्तीसगढ़ अवार्ड से नवाजा जाएगा। कलेक्टर अभिजीत सिंह ने भविष्य में इसी प्रकार के नवाचार कर बच्चों एवं पात्र हितग्राहियों तक पोषण आहार उपलब्ध कराने के लिए सदैव तत्पर रहने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया। नारायणपुर जिले के ओरछा की आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता निर्मल सक्सेना को विषम भौगोलिक परिस्थितियों के बावजूद स्थानीय भोजन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए इन्वेंटिव तरीके अपनाने के लिए पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा। वहीं बेनूर की कार्यकर्ता जयश्री टिकी को लोगों तक स्वच्छ और पोषक आहार की पहुंच बढ़ाने पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा। दुर्काडोंगरी की चक्रवती पात्र को पोषित भोजन अपनाने के प्रति लोगों में जागरूकता फैलाने की कैटेगरी अवार्ड से नवाजा जाएगा। नारायणपुर बखरूपारा आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र में कार्यरत कार्यकर्ता अनिता ठाकुर को लोगों तक स्वच्छता और पोषक आहार की पहुंच बढ़ाने के सराहनीय प्रयास के लिए पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा। वहीं मलसाकट्टा की आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता सेवती मांझी को आपात परिस्थितियों में पात्र लोगों तक पोषित भोजन पहुंचाने के लिए सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

सुपोषण अभियान से कुपोषण में आई कमी
उल्लेखनीय है कि जिले में सुपोषण अभियान के कुशल संचालन की बदौलत कुपोषण दर में कमी आई है। पहले जो कुपोषण दर 31 प्रतिशत से अधिक थी वह अब घटकर लगभग 19 प्रतिशत के करीब हो गई है। विगत 2 वर्षों में जिले में कुपोषण दर में 12.42 प्रतिशत की कमी आई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें