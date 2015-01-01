पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:बेनूर में भाजपा नेताओं ने किसानों को बताईं मोदी सरकार की उपलब्धियां

नारायणपुरएक घंटा पहले
प्रदेश नेतृत्व के आह्वान पर ग्रामीण भाजपा मंडल नारायणपुर द्वारा मंगलवार को ग्राम बेनूर में जन चौपाल का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान पूर्व भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष नारायण मरकाम ने जन चौपाल में मौजूद किसानों को केंद्र की मोदी सरकार द्वारा लाए गए तीन कृषि कानून के संबंध में विस्तार से समझाया। उन्होंने कहा कि देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा प्रतिवर्ष किसानों के खाते में तीन किस्तों में 6000 रुपए की राशि दी जा रही है। इसके साथ ही केंद्र सरकार किसानों के उत्थान के लिए अनेकों जन कल्याणकारी योजनाओं का संचालन कर रही है, जिससे हमारे किसान भाई समृद्ध बनें। मरकाम ने कहा आज प्रदेश की कांग्रेस सरकार द्वारा सिर्फ और सिर्फ किसानों को ठगने का काम किया जा रहा है। गिरदावरी कर किसानों के खेत का रकबा कम कर दिया गया, जिससे किसान अपनी पूरी फसल खरीदी केंद्रों में नहीं बेच पा रही है। प्रदेश की भूपेश सरकार हर मोर्चे पर विफल साबित हुई है। इस अवसर पर भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष रतन सलाम, सनऊ कचलाम, प्रेमनाथ उसेंडी, फूलधर, लक्षराम साहू, बिस्सू दत्ता, सुखमन करंगा व भाजपा पदाधिकारी, कार्यकर्ता सहित बड़ी संख्या में किसान मौजूद थे।

