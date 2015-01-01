पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सेवा:खरना का प्रसाद लेने की लगी रही होड़

नारायणपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सूर्य आराधना का पर्व छठ के दूसरे दिन खरना को लेकर माहौल पूरी तरह भक्तिमय रहा। खरना के दिन सुबह से ही पर्व वाले घर में उत्साह का माहौल दिखा। हर जगह साफ सफाई की जा रही थी। छठ को लेकर छठ मैया के गीत से पूरा माहौल गूंज रहा था। पूजा को लेकर हर जगह पवित्रता का माहौल दिखा।

व्रतियों द्वारा पूजा का गेहूं को काफी पवित्रता से धोकर उसे सुखाया गया। शाम के वक्त खरना का आयोजन किया गया। खरना के बाद काफी संख्या में लोगों ने घर घर जाकर प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। पूजा को लेकर बाजार में भी काफी चहल-पहल देखी गई। लोग फल, बर्तन एवं अन्य आवश्यक सामग्रियों की खरीदारी करते नजर आए।

इस अवसर पर फल के दुकानों पर काफी भीड़ देखी गई। बांस के बर्तन की भी जमकर खरीदारी हुई। बाजार में हर जगह भीड़ नजर आई। पूजा को लेकर पूरे बाजार में चहल पहल का माहौल रहा। पूजा में मिट्टी के बर्तन का भी खास महत्व होता है। जिस कारण इन बर्तनों की खरीदारी करते हुए लोग नजर आए।

श्रद्धालुओं ने ग्रहण किया खरना का प्रसाद
कुंडहित सहित प्रखंड के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में गुरुवार को लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ‌‌‌ का खरना छठ व्रतियों ने किया। दिन भर उपवास रहकर शाम को छठ व्रती पूजा अर्चना करने के बाद खुद प्रसाद ग्रहण करते हैं। उसके बाद उपस्थित लोगों के बीच प्रसाद वितरित करते हैं। छठ पूजा में अनेकों नियमों का पालन करना पड़ता है। गुरूवार को छठ का खरना किया गया।

जिप सदस्य ने छठ घाटों का किया निरीक्षण

छठ पर्व को लेकर कुंडहित जिला परिषद सदस्य भजहरि मंडल ने गुरुवार को कुंडहित के छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के क्रम में छठ घाट की सफाई नहीं होने पर जिप सदस्य ने नाराजगी व्यक्त की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें