रैपिड किट खत्म, रेलवे स्टेशन पर जांच बंद:धनबाद में सोमवार को मिले 13 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज

धनबाद10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में सोमवार को 13 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। हीरापुर से 1, कार्मिक नगर से 1, जगजीवन नगर से 2, भूली से 1, कोयला नगर से 1, भेलाटांड़ से 1, डिगवाडीह से 3, सुरुंगा से 1, विजयपुर से 1 और कालूबथान से 1 संक्रमित मिले। स्पेशल आरटी-पीसीआर में 236 और ट्रू-नेट से 585 लोगों की जांच की गई। सोमवार को सदर अस्पताल में 38, रमजानपुर में 25, लोदना में 39, तोपचांची में 22, टुंडी में 21, बाघमारा में 28, जोगता में 6, मोदीडीह में एक, बलियापुर में 13, प्रखंड मुख्यालय निरसा में 16, सीएचसी निरसा में 27 और ट्रू-नेट से सदर अस्पताल में 408, केंदुआडीह में 64, सीएचसी सदर में 60, झरिया-जोरापोखर-चासनाला में 45 और तोपचांची में 8 लोगों की जांच की गई या सैंपल लिए गए।

इधर, काेराेना काे मात देकर 13 लोग डिस्चार्ज

कोरोना को मात देकर सोमवार को 13 लोग कोविड अस्पतालाें से डिस्चार्ज हुए। निरसा पॉलिटेक्निक से 8, पीएमसीएच कैथ लैब से 4 और टाटा अस्पताल, जामाडोबा से एक व्यक्ति को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। सभी को हेल्थ किट देकर 14 दिनों के लिए होम क्वारेंटाइन में भेज दिया गया।

किट खत्म, जांच रुकी

धनबाद और गोमो रेलवे स्टेशनाें पर पिछले बुधवार से ही कोरोना की जांच रुकी हुई है। ऐसा रैपिड किट खत्म हो जाने की वजह से हुआ। किट की मांग की गई है। पिछले छह दिनाें से रेलवे स्टेशन पर ड्यूटी के लिए कर्मियों का रोस्टर भी नहीं बनाया जा रहा है। किट आने पर ही उनकी ड्यूटी लगाई जाएगी।

