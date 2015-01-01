पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • 20 Feet Statue Of Mother Kali In Nirsa, Will Be Worshiped Today, The Oldest Temple And Worship Of Nirsa Has Many Beliefs Of Local People.

आस्था:निरसा में मां काली की बनी 20 फीट की प्रतिमा, आज होगी पूजा, निरसा के सबसे पुराने मंदिर एवं पूजा में स्थानीय लोगों की कई सारी धारणाएं हैं

निरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • मां के इस जागृत रूप को देख कोई भी 5 दिन से पूर्व उन्हें विसर्जन नहीं करता है

देश आजादी से पूर्व वर्ष 1944 को निरसा के सुख शांति एवं समृद्धि के लिए तत्कालीन जमीदारों ने निरसा बाजार एनएच 2 के किनारे भव्य मां काली की मंदिर की स्थापना की थी। साथ ही मां के जागृत स्वरूप को देख जमीदार एवं उनके वंशजों ने मां काली की 20 फीट ऊंची प्रतिमा का निर्माण करवाया था। निरसा के सबसे पुराने मंदिर एवं पूजा में स्थानीय लोगों की कई सारी धारणाएं हैं। ऐसी मान्यता है कि मां काली का उपवास रख जो भी भक्त काली पूजा के दिन मां काली की विधिवत पूजा अर्चना करते हैं, मां काली उनके सभी मनोकामना पूर्ण करती है।

निरसा काली मंदिर में आयोजित मां काली की पूजा के बाद मां की प्रतिमा अपने स्थापना काल से ही 5 दिनों तक मंदिर में स्थापित रहती है। इस दौरान आसपास के विवाहित महिलाएं मां की नित्य पूजा के साथ-साथ उनके चरणों में आलता एवं मांग में सिंदूर देने का काम करती है। 5 दिन बाद मां स्वतः अपने तैयारी स्थान से 1 फीट आगे बढ़ जाती है। जिसके बाद ही मां का विसर्जन होता है। हालांकि मां के इस जागृत रूप को देख कोई भी 5 दिन से पूर्व उन्हें विसर्जन नहीं करता है।

