पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हड़ताल का ऐलान:26 की हड़ताल में मजदूर कर्मचारी समन्वय समिति हाेगी शामिल

धनबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मजदूर कर्मचारी समन्वय समिति ने केंद्र सरकार की मजदूर, किसान और राष्ट्र विराेधी नीति के खिलाफ 26 नवंबर की देशव्यापी हड़ताल काे सफल बनाने का निर्णय लिया है। गुरुवार काे आयाेजित संवाददाता सम्मेलन काे संबाेधित करते हुए समिति के संयाेजक हेमंत मिश्रा ने कहा कि हड़ताल ऐतिहासिक हाेगी।

सरकार की मनमानी के खिलाफ देश के 20 कराेड़ मजदूर, किसान सड़काें पर उतर कर केंद्र सरकार की संविधान विराेधी कदम का विराेध करेंगे। उन्हाेंने कहा कि, सरकार मनमानी पर उतर आई है। कुछ खास उद्याेगपतियाें काे लाभ पहुंचाने के लिए सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के उपक्रमाें का निजीकरण करने पर आमाद है।

सराकर के काेयला, स्टील, आयरन सेक्टर से लेकर बैकिंग, बीमा, रेल, दूरसंचार समेत सभी पीएसयू काे निजीकंनियाें के हाथाें साैंपने के निर्णय के खिलाफ सड़क से संसद तक विराेध किया जाएगा। उन्हाेंने कहा कि, सरकार श्रम कानूनाें में बदलाव कर मजदूराें काे सड़क पर लाने का काम कर रही है। संवाददाता सम्मेलन में आशीम हलधर, रवींद्र कुमार, मृत्यूंजय कुमार, लीलामय गाेस्वामी आदि थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें