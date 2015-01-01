पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ई-ऑक्शन:27 हजार टन काेयला बिका, 37 हजार की जगह 21,500 टन स्लरी की बोली

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बीसीसीएल के ई-ऑक्शन में उम्मीद के अनुसार नहीं हुई बिक्री

बीसीसीएल में नवंबर माह के लिए निकाले गए काेयले और स्लरी के स्पॉट ई-ऑक्शन में कंपनी की उम्मीद के अनुसार बिक्री नहीं हुई। बिडिंग में काराेबारियाे ने खास रुचि नहीं दिखाई। इसके कारण 51,500 टन काेयले की जगह मात्र 27 हजार टन की ही बाेली लगी। काेयले के अलावा 37 हजार टन स्लरी में मात्र 21,500 टन के ही खरीदार मिले।

काेयले का ऑक्शन पूरा नहीं हाेने के पीछे 30 प्रतिशत तक रिजर्व प्राइज का बढ़ना माना जा रहा है। मंगलवार को मेसर्स एमएसटीसी के मार्फत 51500 टन कोयला और 37 हजार टन स्लरी का स्पॉट ई-ऑक्शन किया गया था। इनमें से मात्र 27,300 टन कोयला और 21,500 टन स्लरी बिकी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें