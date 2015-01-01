पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पानी की आस:पाइप फटने पर लगातार दूसरे दिन 3.5 लाख लोगों को नहीं मिला सप्लाई पानी, विभाग ने किया आज से पानी मिलने का दावा

धनबाद28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • शहर के चार क्षेत्राें हीरापुर, गांधीनगर, स्टील गेट और पीएमसीएच जलमीनाराें से जलापूर्ति की गई है
  • विभाग का दावा... राइजिंग पाइप की हो गई मरम्मत, आज से मिलेगा पानी

निरसा में मेन राइजिंग पाइप फट जाने के कारण लगातार दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को भी गंभीर पेयजल संकट जारी रहा। पाइप फटने के कारण शहर और आसपास के क्षेत्राें में साेमवार से जलापूर्ति ठप थी। 19 में से किसी भी जलमीनार से पानी सप्लाई नहीं हुई थी। हालांकि पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता विभाग का दावा है कि मेन राइजिंग पाइप की मरम्मत हाे गई है। मैथन इंटेकवेल से भेलाटांड़ वाटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट में पानी आना शुरू हाे गया है। शहर के चार क्षेत्राें हीरापुर, गांधीनगर, स्टील गेट और पीएमसीएच जलमीनाराें से जलापूर्ति की गई है।

इधर, 15 जलमीनारों से आपूर्ति नहीं होने के कारण शहर और आसपास की 3.5 लाख आबादी काे सप्लाई पानी नहीं मिला। लाेग बूंद-बूंद पानी काे तरस गए। पेयजल संकट के कारण लाेग आसपास के चापनलाें से पानी लाकर काम चलाया। कई लाेगाें ने बाेतलबंद पानी खरीदकर जरूरतें पूरी कीं। पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता विभाग प्रमंडल-1 के कार्यपालक अभियंता मनीष वर्णवाल का कहना है कि बुधवार से निर्बाध जलापूर्ति होगी।

