पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Dhanbad
  • 40 New Corona Patients In Dhanbad, 19 Patients From Nirsa Polytechnic, Including 19 Healthy Patients Discharged From Healthy

कोरोना की हार:धनबाद में 40 नए कोरोना मरीज, निरसा पॉलिटेक्निक से 19 समेत कई अस्पतालों से स्वस्थ होकर 82 मरीज हुए डिस्चार्ज

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • विभिन्न अस्पतालों से 82 व्यक्तियों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया

धनबाद के अलग-अलग इलाकों से मंगलवार को 39 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। इसमें बेकारबांध से 2, कोर्ट रोड से 4, कोयला नगर से 3, कतरास से 3, अमरपुर विलेज से 2 और अन्य स्थानों से 5 संक्रमित मिले।

वहीं मनईटांड, एआर कालोनी बरमसिया, कुसुम विहार, बिनोद नगर, पुटकी, हीरापुर, कुसुंडा, आइएसएम, बस्ताकोला, सिंदरी, बनियाहीर, मोको महातरन, चांदकुइयां, छाताबाद, भीमकनाली, सिनिडीह कतरास, गोविंदपुर मार्केट, नवाटांड़, सीआईएसएफ पंचेत और निरसा बाजार से एक-एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले। वहीं निरसा पॉलिटेक्निक से 19, सेंट्रल अस्पताल से 7, सदर से 3 सहित विभिन्न अस्पतालों से 82 व्यक्तियों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें