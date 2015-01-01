पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:5 दिवसीय दीप पर्व शुरू, आज से दो दिन धनतेरस, दिन में खरीदारी, शाम को दीपदान कर मानाया जाएगा त्योहार

धनबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लोग शगुन के तौर पर पीतल या अन्य धातुओं के बर्तन खरीद सकते हैं

दीप पर्व आज से शुरू हो जाएगा। पिछले साल की तरह इसबार भी धनतेरस दो मनाई जाएगी। गुरुवार को रात 9:30 बजे से शुक्रवार को शाम 5:59 बजे तक धनतेरस रहेगी। इस समय के अंदर खरीदारी करना शुभ रहेगा। ज्योतिषाचार्याें के अनुसार ग्रंथों ने बताया है कि समुद्र मंथन के दौरान भगवान धनवंतरि सोने के कलश में अमृत लेकर आए थे।

धनतेरस के दिन सोना खरीदा जाता है। हालांकि, लोग शगुन के तौर पर पीतल या अन्य धातुओं के बर्तन खरीद सकते हैं। इस दिन खरीदे गए नए बर्तन में माता लक्ष्मी, गणेश जी, कुबेर और भगवान धनवंतरि को भोग लगाया जाए तो घर में सुख और समृद्धि बढ़ती है और बीमारियां दूर होती हैं।

चौघड़िया इस प्रकार है...

12 नवंबर का मुहूर्त {शुभ 3:41 से शाम 5:50 तक {अमृत 5:03 से शाम 6:41 तक {चर 6:41 से रात्रि 8:18 तक {रोग 8:18 से रात्रि 9:56 तक {अभिजीत मुहूर्त दिन 11:11 से 11:56 तक

13 नवंबर का मुहूर्त (सुबह से)

{लाभ सुबह 7:25 से 8:48 तक {अमृत सुबह 8:48 से 10:10 तक {शुभ दिन 11:33 से 12:55 तक {चर दोपहर 3:41 से शाम 5:04 तक {लाभ रात्रि 8:18 से 9:56 तक {अभिजीत : दिन 11:11 से 11:56 तक।

