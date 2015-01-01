पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Dhanbad
  • 80 year old Adopted By His Family, He Was Taken Out Of The House By The Residents, Tundi's Elder Did Not Want To Go Home, The Police Sent An Old Age Home With The Help Of The Organization

सहारा:80 साल के वृद्ध काे अपनाें ने घर से निकाला ताे गैराें ने दिया सहारा, घर नहीं जाना चाहता टुंडी का बुजुर्ग, संस्था की मदद से पुलिस ने भेजा वृद्धाश्रम

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • पिछले तीन माह से वह वृद्ध बरटांड़ स्थित पुराना बस स्टैंड में रात व दिन गुजारने काे विबस है

कहते हैं जिस घर में बुजुर्ग की छत्रछाया होती है, वहां दिन दोगुनी रात चौगुनी तरक्की होती है। हालांकि बदलते परिवेश में यह कहावत शायद चरित्रार्थ होती नजर नहीं आ रही है। इसका जीता-जागता उदाहरण शनिवार काे देखने काे मिला। चेहरे पर झुरियां.., सूनी आंखे.., पास में एक झाेला और साथ में लाठी... कए 80 साल के वृद्ध की लाचारी व बेबसी की कहानी बता रही है। पिछले तीन माह से वह वृद्ध बरटांड़ स्थित पुराना बस स्टैंड में रात व दिन गुजारने काे विबस है। भिक्षा मांग कर अपना गुजारा कर रहा था। शनिवार काे कुछ सामाजसेवियाें की नजर सड़क के किनारे पड़े उस वृद्ध पर पड़ी। खाना-पानी देने के बाद पूछे जाने पर वृद्ध की कहानी सामने आई। टुंडी जमुनियाटांड निवासी 80 वर्षीय मंचूक उर्फ पाेरवा किस्कू की खेतीबाड़ी, बेटा-बेटी हाेने के बावजूद भी बेसहारा जिंदगी जीने काे मजबूर है।

मंचूक ने बताया कि घर में उसे खाना नहीं दिया जाता था। उसे भूखे रहने पड़ता था। परिवार वालाें ने उसे घर से निकाल दिया। घर से निकलने के बाद भी अपनाें ने उसकी खाेज-खबर नहीं ली। बेटी-बेटा हाेने के बावजूद उसे देखने वाला काेई नहीं है। जिसके बाद बंगाली वेलफेयर के गाेपाल भट्टाचार्य, शंभवी, अनुष्का, झिलिक आदि वृद्ध काे लेकर सदर थाने पहुंची और पुलिस से वृद्ध की मदद करने की गुहार लगाई। इसकाे लेकर उन्हाेंने लिखित आवेदन भी दिया। मामले की गंभीरता काे देखते हुए थाना प्रभारी संजीव कुमार तिवारी ने टुंडी थाना प्रभारी से बात की और वृद्ध के परिजनाें काे सूचना देने काे कहा। थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि वृद्ध अपने घर नहीं जाना चाहता है। पहले ताे परिजनाें काे वृद्ध काे साथ रखने के लिए दवाब बनाएगी। वृद्ध घर जाने काे तैयार नहीं हाेते हैं ताे फिर उन्हें लालमणि वृद्धा आश्रम भेजा जाएगा। हालांकि उसके परिवार वाले उससे मिलने नहीं पहुंचे। हालांकि देर शाम बंगाली वेलफेयर साेसायटी की मदद से वृद्ध काे टुंडी के लालमणि वृद्धा आश्रम भेजा गया।

