तबादला:बीसीसीएल के 9 अधिकारियों का तबादला, एसबी मिश्रा बने वाशरी डिवीजन के जीएम, एके सेठी वेटिंग फॉर पोस्टिंग

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • हरेंद्र मिश्रा को इडब्ल्यूजेड के सुदामडीह, पाथरडीह व भोजूडीह वाशरी का एचओडी बनाया गया है

बीसीसीएल के सीपी व इ एंड एम संभाग के नौ अधिकारियों का तबादला किया गया है। इनमें मुख्य प्रबंधक से लेकर महाप्रबंधक तक के अधिकारी शामिल हैं। कोयला भवन में पदस्थापित वाशरी कंस्ट्रक्शन डिवीजन के महाप्रबंधक एसबी मिश्रा को वाशरी डिवीजन (सरायढेला) का जीएम बनाया गया है। वाशरी डिवीजन के तत्कालीन जीएम एके सेठी की कही पोस्टिंग नहीं को गई है। महाप्रबंधक (कार्मिक) अमृत तोपनो के हस्ताक्षर से जारी अधिसूचना के अनुसार पाथरडीह के पीओ सत्येंद्र कुमार को कोयला भवन मुख्यालय में डब्ल्यूसीडी का एचओडी, मुनीडीह वाशरी के पीओ प्रदीप महतो को डब्ल्यूडब्ल्यूजेड के अलावा महुदा, दुग्धा व मुनीडीह वाशरी का एचओडी तथा वाशरी डिवीजन में पदस्थापित चीफ मैनेजर हरेंद्र मिश्रा को इडब्ल्यूजेड के सुदामडीह, पाथरडीह व भोजूडीह वाशरी का एचओडी बनाया गया है।

कोयला कोयला भवन वाशरी कंस्ट्रक्शन डिवीजन में पदस्थ सीनियर मैनेजर विपिन कुमार को पाथरडीह वाशरी का पीओ, महुआ वाशरी में पदस्थ चीफ मैनेजर राजेंद्र पासवान को महुदा का पीओ, सुदामडीह वाशरी के पीओ सुनील कुमार शर्मा को दुग्दा वाशरी का पीओ नियुक्त किया गया है। दुग्धा वाशरी के पीओ एसके अफजलाहीन को मुनीडीह वाशरी का पीओ बनाया गया है। क्वालिटी कंट्रोल डिपार्टमेंट कोयला भवन में पदस्थापित चीफ मैनेजर (सीपी) डीसी झा का तबादला डब्ल्यूसीडी डिपार्टमेंट मुख्यालय में किया गया है।

