पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Dhanbad
  • 9 Trains Including Ganga Damodar And Janshatabdi Express Will Run From 10, Dhanbad Division Of Hajipur Headquarters Instructed To Prepare Racks

रेलवे:10 से चलेंगी गंगा-दामोदर और जनशताब्दी एक्सप्रेस समेत 9 ट्रेनें, हाजीपुर मुख्यालय का धनबाद मंडल को रैक तैयार करने का निर्देश

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • हाजीपुर मुख्यालय से निर्देश मिलने के बाद ट्रेन के रैक को तैयार करने का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है

दिवाली व छठ के मौके पर गांव जाने वाले यात्रियों को रेलवे ने बड़ी राहत दी है। रेलवे ने गंगा-दामोदर एक्सप्रेस समेत 9 जोड़ी ट्रेनों को 10 नवंबर से चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। इन ट्रेनों में जल्द ही टिकटों की बुकिंग शुरू होगी। गंगा दामोदर के अलावा जो अन्य ट्रेनें चलेंगी, उनमें पटना-रांची जनशताब्दी, हटिया-इस्लामपुर, पटना-टाटा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनें शामिल है। कोरोना के कारण गंगा दामोदर समेत वे सभी ट्रेनें 23 मार्च से बंद हैं। ये सभी 9 जोड़ी ट्रेनें 10 नवंबर से 30 नवंबर तक स्पेशल ट्रेन बन कर चलेंगी। हाजीपुर मुख्यालय से निर्देश मिलने के बाद ट्रेन के रैक को तैयार करने का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है।

धनबाद रेल मंडल के परिचालन विभाग के एक सीनियर अधिकारी ने बताया कि ईसीआर मुख्यालय से 10 नवंबर से ट्रेन चलाने को लेकर तैयार रहने का निर्देश मिला है। धनबाद मंडल से गंगा-दामोदर के अलावा सिंगरौली और पटना के बीच चलने वाली पलामू एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन को चलाया जाएगा। ट्रेन के परिचालन से संबंधित सूची मंडल मुख्यालय को उपलब्ध करा दी गई है।

10 नवंबर से चलने वाली ट्रेनें

  • धनबाद पटना गंगा-दामोदर एक्सप्रेस
  • बरकाकाना-पटना पलामू एक्सप्रेस
  • सिंगरौली-पटना एक्सप्रेस
  • हटिया-इस्लामपुर एक्सप्रेस
  • हटिया-पूर्णिया कोर्ट कोशी एक्सप्रेस
  • राजेंद्र नगर-दुर्ग एक्सप्रेस
  • रांची-पटना जनशताब्दी एक्सप्रेस
  • पटना-टाटा एक्सप्रेस
  • जयनगर-मनिहारी एक्सप्रेस
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें