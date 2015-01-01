पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Dhanbad
  • 90 Students In School, Not Even A Minority, Got Out Scholarship Of 270 Children, 3 To 6 Times More In The Name Of Usurped Scholarship

कार्रवाई:स्कूल में 90 छात्र, एक भी अल्पसंख्यक नहीं फिर भी निकल गई 270 बच्चाें की छात्रवृित्त, 3 से 6 गुना अधिक के नाम पर हड़पी छात्रवृत्ति

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कई अन्य स्कूलों में नामांकित छात्रोें की संख्या से 3 से 6 गुना अधिक के नाम पर हड़पी छात्रवृत्ति

अल्पसंख्यक छात्रवृत्ति घाेटाले की जांच कर रही कमेटी ने शुक्रवार काे दाे दर्जन से अधिक स्कूलाें के दस्तावेज मंगाए। कागजात देने पहुंचे स्कूल संचालकाें से भी कमेटी ने पूछताछ की। वहीं जिला कल्याण विभाग के कार्यालय के कुछ कंप्यूटर व फाइलों को कब्जे में लिया। इधर, घाेटाले काे लेकर नए खुलासाें का सिलसिला जारी है। चिल्ड्रेन पैराडाइज स्कूल, लायकडीह चिरकुंडा में कुल 90 बच्चे हैं और उनमें एक भी अल्पसंख्यक नहीं हैं। स्कूल ने कभी अल्पसंख्यक छात्रवृत्ति के लिए यूजर आईडी और पासवर्ड के लिए काेई आवेदन भी नहीं दिया।

इसके बावजूद स्कूल के नाम पर 270 बच्चाें की छात्रवृत्ति की राशि निकाल ली गई। स्कूल में 8वीं तक की ही पढ़ाई हाेती है, लेकिन छात्रवृत्ति निकाली गई 9वीं और 10वीं कक्षा के बच्चाें के नाम पर भी। इसी प्रकार राॅयल ग्लाेबल एकेडमी, महाराजगंज ने शिकायत की है कि स्कूल से किसी बच्चे की छात्रवृति के लिए आवेदन नहीं दिया गया था। स्कूल में 114 बच्चे हैं और इससे भी अधिक की छात्रवृत्ति निकल चुकी है।दूसरी तरफ हीरा पब्लिक स्कूल, गाेविंदपुर में पहली से आठवीं कक्षा में कुल 78 बच्चे हैं, जिनमें 40 बच्चाें की छात्रवृत्ति के लिए आवेदन दिया गया था। अब स्कूल काे पता चला कि स्कूल के नाम पर 222 बच्चाें की छात्रवृत्ति के लिए फर्जी रजिस्ट्रेशन हाे गया, जिसकी स्कूल काे काेई जानकारी नहीं थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें