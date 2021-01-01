पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Dhanbad
  • 90 Thousand Towers Of Teacher's Bike Were Blown Up Near Gaya Bridge, Police Were Scanning Footage Of CCTV Camera On Workers' Check

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:गया पुल के पास शिक्षक की बाइक की डिक्की ताेड़ 90 हजार उड़ाए, पुलिस श्रमिक चाैक पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरा का फुटेज खंगाल रही

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हीरापुर एसबीआई ब्रांच से दाेपहर 3 बजे उन्हाेंने 50 हजार रुपए की निकासी की थी
  • 90 हजार रुपए वह बैग में डाल कर डिक्की में रख कर लाॅक कर दिया था

गया पुल के पास ईस्ट गाेधर प्राथमिक विद्यालय में शिक्षक गणेश दास की बाइक की डिक्की ताेड़ कर उच्चकाें ने 90 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। घटना शुक्रवार की लगभग शाम 4 बजे की है। कुसुंडा छाेटा खरिकाबाद में रहने वाले गणेश दास धनबाद से अपने आवास जा रहे थे। गया पुल के पास शाैचालय जाने के लिए बाइक खड़ी की। लघुशंका के दाैरान अचानक उनकी नजर खुली डिक्की पर गई ताे उन्हाेंने शाेर मचाया।

हालांकि अपराधियाें का पता नही चल पाया। घटना की सूचना पर सदर पुलिस माैके पर पहुंची और आसपास के दुकानदाराें से पूछताछ की। पुलिस श्रमिक चाैक पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरा का फुटेज खंगाल रही है। पुलिस को संदिग्ध उचक्कों की तस्वीरें मिली हैं। शिक्षक गणेश दास ने बताया कि हीरापुर एसबीआई ब्रांच से दाेपहर 3 बजे उन्हाेंने 50 हजार रुपए की निकासी की थी। उनके पास पहले से ही 40 हजार रुपए माैजूद था, जाे इसी बैंक से निकासी की थी। 90 हजार रुपए वह बैग में डाल कर डिक्की में रख कर लाॅक कर दिया था। शिक्षक गणेश दास ने यह राशि घर की मरम्मत के लिए बैंक से निकाली थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser