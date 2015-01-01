पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काली पूजा:हीरापुर चिल्ड्रेन पार्क में इस साल नहीं बनेगा भव्य पंडाल, मेला भी नहीं लगेगा, साधारण पंडाल में सादगी के साथ हाेगी मां काली की पूजा

फाइल फोटो
  • सादगी के साथ काेविड-19 के निर्देशाें का अनुपालन करते हुए पूजा कमेटी के सदस्य आयाेजन काे पूरा करेंगे

श्रीश्री श्यामा काली पूजा कमेटी पार्क मार्केट झरनापाड़ा की ओर से आयाेजित हाेने वाली काली पूजा में इस साल भव्य पंडाल का निर्माण नहीं हाेगा। सादगी के साथ काेविड-19 के निर्देशाें का अनुपालन करते हुए पूजा कमेटी के सदस्य आयाेजन काे पूरा करेंगे। हर साल भव्य पंडाल के रूप में श्रद्धालुओं काे आकर्षित करता पार्क मार्केट चिल्ड्रन पार्क में 30 फीट ऊंचा और 40 फीट चाैड़ा पंडाल का निर्माण किया जाता आ रहा है।

हर साल यहां, पश्चिम बंगाल के कारीगर पंडाल निर्माण के लिए पहुंचते थे। अलग-अलग थीम पर आधारित पंडाल जिलेभर के लाेगाें के लिए आकर्षण का केंद्र बना रहता था। मां काली की प्रतिमा की लालीमा देखने में बनती थी। हालांकि काेराेना काल में इस साल मां काली की सिर्फ चार फीट की ही प्रतिमा का निर्माण कराया जाएगा। मूर्तिकार दुलाल पाल मां काली की प्रतिमा तैयार कर रहे हैं। चिल्ड्रन पार्क में काली पूजा का यह 41वां साल है।

पंडाल में विद्युत सज्जा भी नहीं देख पाएंगे श्रद्धालु
चिल्ड्रन पार्क में आयाेजित हाेने वाली काली पूजा का मुख्य आकर्षण मेला हुआ करता था। इस साल सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन के तहत मेले पर राेक है। वहीं चिल्ड्रन पार्क में की जाने वाली विद्युत सज्जा शुरू से ही लाेगाें काे खुब लुभाती रही है। यहां, पश्चिम बंगाल से लाखाें रुपए खर्च कर विद्युत सज्जा का सामान मंगवाया जाता था। हालांकि इस साल श्रद्धालु चिल्ड्रन पार्क में हाेने वाली आकर्षक विद्युत सज्जा भी नहीं देख पाएंगे।

