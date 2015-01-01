पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:मनईटांड़ में घर की मरम्मत के दौरान हादसा, मजदूर की मौत, शरीर पर गिर पड़ा पिलर, अस्पताल में डॉक्टर ने मृत घोषित किया

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • सुभाष झाझा के रहनेवाले थे और हाल ही में अपनी ससुराल मनईटांड़ आए थे

मनईटांड़ सिंघाड़ा तालाब और हरि बोल मंदिर के पास शुक्रवार की देर शाम घर का छज्जा तोड़ने के दौरान 45 वर्षीय दिहाड़ी मजदूर सुभाष राउत पर पिलर आ गिरा। इससे वह बुरी तरह दब गया। स्थानीय लोग उसे निकालकर जोड़ाफाटक स्थित नर्सिंग होम ले गए। वहां चिकित्सकों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। हादसे से गुस्साए परिजनों और स्थानीय लोगों ने कांग्रेस नेत्री रीता मिश्रा के साथ मिलकर पांच लाख रुपए मुआवजे की मांग के साथ हो-हल्ला शुरू कर दिया। वे सिंघाड़ा तालाब के पास धरना पर बैठ गए। सूचना पाकर धनसार पुलिस पहुंची। उसने लोगों को शांत कराने की कोशिश की, पर लोग अड़े रहे। उनका कहना था कि जब तक मृतक के परिवार वालों को पांच लाख रुपए मुआवजा नहीं मिल जाता, धरना जारी रहेगा।

परिजनों ने बताया कि हरि बोल मंदिर के पास रहनेवाले विक्की साव अपनी घर में मरम्मत का काम करा रहे थे। सुभाष राउत घर का छज्जा तोड़ने का काम कर रहे थे। उसी दौरान छज्जे का पिलर उन पर आ गिरा। हादसे के बाद मकान मालिक विक्की पूरे परिवार समेत फरार हो गए। सुभाष झाझा के रहनेवाले थे और हाल ही में अपनी ससुराल मनईटांड़ आए थे। यहां वे पत्नी अनीता देवी, 10 वर्षीय पुत्र सुमित कुमार और 8 वर्षीया बेटी ऋषिका के साथ रह रहे थे। दिहाड़ी मजदूर कर जीविका चला रहे थे। देर रात तक धनसार थाना के एसआई मनोरंजन महतो ने लोगों को समझाया कि परिवार के आने के बाद ही कोई हल निकलेगा। इसके बावजूद लोग देर रात तक मुआवजे की मांग के साथ शव लेकर धरने पर बैठे रहे।

