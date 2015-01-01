पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Dhanbad
  • After The Outbreak Of The Woman In The Hospital, The Family Members Created A Ruckus, The Families Applied To The Management To Make Money.

हंगामा:अस्पताल में महिला की माैत के बाद परिजनाें ने किया हंगामा, परिजनाें ने प्रबंधन पर पैसे ऐंठने का लगाया आराेप

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • सूचना पर सदर थाना प्रभारी संजीव कुमार तिवारी दलबल के साथ पहुंच परिजनाें काे शांत कराया

भूली के समीप स्थित अस्पताल में शुक्रवार काे सिंदरी निवासी बिंदु देवी की माैत के बाद उसके परिजनाें ने जमकर हंगामा किया। परिजनाें ने आराेप लगाते हुए कहा कि बिंदु देवी की माैत गुरुवार रात काे ही हाे चुकी थी। लेकिन अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने पैसे लेने के लिए उसे वेंटिलेटर पर जिंदा हाेने का ड्रामा किया। गुरुवार शाम से ही पेसेंट से मिलने नहीं दिया गया। रात 12 बजे दवा भी मंगवाया गया। शुक्रवार काे सुबह करीब 11 बजे पेसेंट की स्थिति सही बता कर सारा बिल ले लिया गया।

लेकिन 12: 53 बजे अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने अचानक डेट सार्टिफिकेट जारी कर दिया। सूचना पर सदर थाना प्रभारी संजीव कुमार तिवारी दलबल के साथ पहुंच परिजनाें काे शांत कराया। पति सुनील कुमार सिंह ने इसकी लिखित शिकायत पुलिस से की। इधर, अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने इन आरोप को गलत बताया है। कहा मरीज की स्थिति काफी गंभीर थी।

