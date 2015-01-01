पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पढ़ाई बंद करने का विरोध:आजसू छात्र संघ का धरना 25 नवंबर से

धनबाद12 घंटे पहले
आजसू छात्र संघ की बैठक शनिवार काे संघ के बीबीएमकेयू अध्यक्ष विशाल महतो की अध्यक्षता में हुई। विशाल महताे ने कहा कि हर महाविद्यालयों में स्वच्छ शैक्षणिक माहौल के लिए विभिन्न मुद्दों पर काम करेंगे और जरूरत पड़ने पर आंदोलन भी करेंगे। पीके रॉय मेमाेरियल महाविद्यालय से 34 वर्षों से चल रही पीजी की पढ़ाई को बंद किए जाने का विरोध करते हैं। इसी सत्र से पढ़ाई हाेनी चाहिए।

इसके लिए रविवार काे पीके रॉय इकाई के छात्र नेता विश्वजीत महतो के नेतृत्व में जन आवेदन संग्रह अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इसमें आमजनों का लिखित समर्थन पत्र/आवेदनों का संग्रह किया जाएगा, जिसे 23 नवंबर को बीबीएमकेयू कुलपति को सौंपा जाएगा। मांग को लेकर 25 नवंबर से बीबीएमकेयू भवन के समक्ष अनिश्चितकालीन धरना दिया जाएगा।

