पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Dhanbad
  • All The Examination Centers Of Matric And Intermediate With Cameras Will Be Live, Everyone Will Keep An Eye On The Exam; Trial Has Been Done At Some Centers In 2020

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परीक्षा:कैमरा वाले मैट्रिक और इंटर के सभी परीक्षा केंद्र रहेंगे लाइव, परीक्षा में सब पर सबकी नजर रहेगी; 2020 में कुछ केंद्राें पर इसका ट्रायल हाे चुका

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो
  • बिना विलंब शुल्क के 6 फरवरी तक रजिस्ट्रेशन
  • जैक सचिव ने कहा कि बच्चाें से माॅडल प्रश्नपत्र हल कराएं

मैट्रिक-इंटर की परीक्षा के दाैरान वीक्षक भी केंद्र पर माेबाइल नहीं लाएं। घर वालाें काे केंद्राधीक्षक व पीएनटी का नंबर दें। शिक्षिकाएं भी यथासंभव बैग नहीं लाएं। बैग लाना हाे ताे खाली बैग ही हाे और उसे परीक्षा हाॅल के बाहर रख दें। आप सीसीटीवी कैमरे के नीचे परीक्षा ले रहे हैं। इस साल से सीसीटीवी युक्त सभी परीक्षा केंद्र लाइव रहेंगे। जिला ही नहीं, राज्यस्तर के भी अधिकारी अपने माेबाइल पर किसी भी केंद्र के किसी भी कमरे काे लाइव देख सकेंगे।

परीक्षा में सब पर सबकी नजर रहेगी। वर्ष 2020 में कुछ केंद्राें पर इसका ट्रायल हाे चुका है। उक्त बातें झारखंड एकेडमिक काउंसिल के सचिव महीप सिंह ने कहीं। वे शुक्रवार काे हाई स्कूल धनबाद में मैट्रिक व इंटर परीक्षा 2021 पर हाे रही कार्यशाला काे संबाेधित कर रहे थे। माैके पर जैक विशेषज्ञ राजकुमार प्रसाद सिंह, डीईओ प्रबला खेस, डीएसई इंद्रभूषण सिंह, हाई स्कूल धनबाद के प्रधानाध्यापक राजेश कुमार सहित सभी केंद्राधीक्षक माैजूद थे।

बिना विलंब शुल्क के 6 फरवरी तक रजिस्ट्रेशन

जैक सचिव ने कहा कि बच्चाें से माॅडल प्रश्नपत्र हल कराएं। 9-12वीं के रजिस्ट्रेशन की तिथि बढ़ा दी गई है, जिसे फिर से नहीं बढ़ाया जाएगा। 6 फरवरी तक बिना विलंब शुल्क व विलंब शुल्क के साथ 18 फरवरी तक रजिस्ट्रेशन हाेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser