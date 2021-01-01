पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

माैका:धनबाद के निवेशकाें के लिए रांची की स्मार्ट सिटी में निवेश का माैका, सभी आधुनिक सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराई जाएंगी- सीईओ

धनबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुडा निदेशक ने इन्वेस्टर्स मीट में शहर के उद्यमियाें, काराेबारियाें काे दिया आमंत्रण
  • एचईसी के 656 एकड़ भूखंड पर बनाई जा रही है स्मार्ट सिटी
  • विश्वस्तरीय शहर बनाना ही रांची स्मार्ट सिटी कॉरपोरेशन लिमिटेड का उद्देश्य

रांची में बन रही स्मार्ट सिटी में धनबाद के निवेशकाें काे आमंत्रित करने के लिए साेमवार काे न्यू टाउन हाॅल में इन्वेस्टर्स मीट का आयाेजन किया गया। निवेशकाें काे स्मार्ट सिटी की जानकारी देने और उन्हें निवेश के लिए आमंत्रित करने आए स्टेट अर्बन डेवलपमेंट अथाॅरिटी (सुडा) के निदेशक ने अमित कुमार ने कहा कि रांची की स्मार्ट सिटी नाॅलेज हब के साथ ट्रांजिंग ओरिएंटेड हाेगी।

विश्वस्तरीय शहर बनाना ही रांची स्मार्ट सिटी कॉरपोरेशन लिमिटेड का उद्देश्य है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि एचईसी के 656 एकड़ भूखंड पर बनाई जा रही स्मार्ट सिटी में सारी आधुनिक बुनियादी सुविधाएं हाेंगी। उन्हाेंने स्मार्ट सिटी काे निवेशकाें के लिए सुनहरा माैका बताते हुए उन्हें निवेश के लिए आमंत्रित किया।

धनबाद के निवेशकाें में काफी क्षमता- डीसी

डीसी उमाशंकर सिंह ने इस माैके पर कहा कि धनबाद के निवेशकों में काफी क्षमता है। रांची स्मार्ट सिटी उनके लिए एक सुनहरा मौका है। राज्य सरकार रांची को आधुनिक शिक्षा का केंद्र बना रही है, ताे उसमें धनबाद का भी महत्वपूर्ण योगदान होना चाहिए। उन्हाेंने कहा कि निवेशकाें और स्मार्ट सिटी के बीच धनबाद जिला प्रशासन एक पुल की तरह काम करेगा। स्मार्ट सिटी कॉरपोरेशन के जीएम राकेश कुमार नंदकुलयार ने प्रेजेंटेशन के जरिए पूरी याेजना समझाई। किसी तरह की तकनीकी दिक्कत हाेने पर हर संभव मदद का भराेसा भी दिलाया। इन्वेस्टर्स मीट में नगर आयुक्त सत्येंद्र कुमार भी माैजूद थे।

इन्वेर्स्टस मीट में शामिल धनबाद के उद्यमी, व्यवसायी और अन्य
इन्वेर्स्टस मीट में शामिल धनबाद के उद्यमी, व्यवसायी और अन्य

छाेटे निवेशक पार्टनरशिप में भी कर सकते हैं निवेश

इन्वेस्टर्स मीट में शामिल पूर्व मंत्री मन्नान मल्लिक के बेटे हुबान मल्लिक ने निवेश की शर्ताें काे काेराेना के मद्देनजर कुछ लचीला बनाने की अपील की। अस्पताल खाेलने के इच्छुक एक निवेशक ने उसकी शर्ताें और प्रावधान की जानकारी मांगी। इस पर सीईओ ने अस्पताल विश्व स्तरीय हाेगा। 500 बेड का अस्पताल चला रहे लाेग आवेदन कर सकते हैं। स्कूल भी उसी स्तर का हाेगा। छाेटे निवेशक पार्टनरशिप में भी निवेश कर सकते हैं। सीईओ ने सवाल पूछनेवालाें में झामुमाे व्यावसायिक प्रकाेष्ठ के अध्यक्ष अमितेश सहाय, अमित डाेकानिया, डाॅ एम राॅय, राजकुमार अग्रवाल, कमल टंडन, लाेहित कुमार, राजेश गुप्ता शामिल थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser