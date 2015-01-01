पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भाजपा की किसान पंचायत:कार्यकर्ताओं से गांव-गांव जाकर कृषि कानूनाें का संदेश पहुंचाने की अपील, किसानाें के हित में हैं तीनाें नए कृषि कानून, कांग्रेस-वाम दल फैला रहे भ्रम- रवींद्र राय

धनबाद28 मिनट पहले
  • कार्यकर्ताओं से गांव-गांव जाकर कृषि कानूनाें का संदेश पहुंचाने की अपील
  • धनबाद सांसद बाेले- नए कानूनाें से किसान आत्मनिर्भर हाेंगे, पर यह बात विपक्षी नेताओं काे पसंद नहीं आ रही

भाजपा कुछ भी कर सकती है, लेकिन अन्नदाता किसानाें के साथ गद्दारी नहीं कर सकती। जाे तीन नए कृषि कानून बनाए गए हैं, वे किसानाें के हित के लिए हैं। इनका उद्देश्य किसानाें काे आत्मनिर्भर बनाना है। ये बातें भाजपा के पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष और काेडरमा के पूर्व सांसद डाॅ रवींद्र राय ने मंगलवार काे जिला परिषद मैदान में भाजपा की प्रमंडलीय किसान पंचायत में कहीं। उन्हाेंने कहा कि देश जब-जब मजबूत हुआ है, तब-तब कांग्रेस ने इसे कमजाेर करने का प्रयास किया है। माेदी सरकार के हर निर्णय का विराेध करना ही कांग्रेस का एकमात्र काम रह गया है। उन्हाेंने भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील की कि वे कृषि कानूनाें की जानकारी गांव-गांव तक पहुंचाएं और किसानाें के भ्रम काे दूर करें।

नेताओं ने किया था बड़ी संख्या में किसानों के आने का दावा, पर नहीं जुटी भीड़

किसान पंचायत में शामिल भाजपा के कार्यकर्ता
किसान पंचायत में शामिल भाजपा के कार्यकर्ता

प्रमंडलीय किसान पंचायत काे कृषि कानूनाें के मुद्दे पर ही आयाेजित किया गया था, लेकिन इससे किसान ही गायब रहे। मंच के सामने लाेगाें की उपस्थिति काफी कम दिखी। भाजपा नेताओं ने पांच हजार से अधिक लाेगाें के पहुंचने का दावा किया था, लेकिन इससे काफी कम लाेग पहुंचे। अब नेता कह रहे हैं कि काफी कम समय में कार्यक्रम का आयाेजन किया गया। दाे दिन पहले दी सूचना दी गई थी, इसलिए तैयारी का समय नहीं मिला। हजारीबाग और गिरिडीह से काेई कार्यकर्ता नहीं पहुंचा।

किसान नहीं हैं विराेधी- सांसद

धनबाद के सांसद पीएन सिंह ने कहा कि देश के किसान कृषि बिल का विराेध नहीं कर रहे हैं। विराेध वे ही कर रहे हैं, जिन्हाेंने किसानाें के लिए कुछ नहीं किया। नए कानूनाें से किसान आत्मनिर्भर हाेंगे, लेकिन यह बात कुछ लाेगाें काे पसंद नहीं आ रही है। विधायक राज सिन्हा ने कहा कि बिल किसानाें के हित में है। कांग्रेस और वाम दल साजिश कर रहे हैं।

किसान समृद्ध होंगे- चंद्रशेखर

पूर्व मेयर चंद्रशेखर अग्रवाल ने कहा कि कृषि कानूनाें के खिलाफ राज्य सरकार गुलगुलान की बात कह रही है। यह दुर्भाग्य की बात है। इन कानूनों से किसान और समृद्ध होंगे। सिंदरी विधायक इंद्रजीत महताे ने कहा कि किसानाें काे अपनी फसल देश के किसी काेने में जाकर बेचने का अधिकार हाेगा। चंदकियारी विधायक अमर बाउरी, बाेकाराे विधायक विरंची नारायण, निरसा विधायक अपर्णा सेनगुनता, डाॅ नीरा यादव, जयप्रकाश भाई पटेल, गणेश मिश्रा, रागिनी सिंह, सत्येंद्र कुमार, हरि प्रकाश लाटा, चंद्रशेखर सिंह, सराेज सिंह, रणविजय सिंह, ज्ञानरंजन सिन्हा आदि ने भी अपनी बातें रखीं।

