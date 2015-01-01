पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चर्चा:प्राेन्नति से संबंधित शिक्षकाें की वरीयता सूची का हुआ अनुमाेदन, आरडीडीई के पास जाएगी सूची, उनके अनुमाेदन पर प्राेन्नति

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • इससे जिले के मध्य विद्यालयाें काे कला, भाषा और विज्ञान शिक्षक मिलेंगे

शिक्षक प्राेन्नति सहित विभिन्न बिंदुओंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंंं पर साेमवार काे डीसी उमा शंकर सिंह की अध्यक्षता में जिला शिक्षा स्थापना समिति की बैठक हुई। इसमें प्रारंभिक स्कूलाें में ग्रेड 4 में शिक्षकाें की प्रोन्नति पर चर्चा की गई। 2661 शिक्षकाें के नाम वाली वरीयता सूची का अनुमाेदन कर दिया गया। सूची में शामिल एससी, एसटी, ओबीसी और सामान्य काेटि के स्नातक योग्यताधारी 421 शिक्षकों काे प्रोन्नति दी जाएगी।

इससे जिले के मध्य विद्यालयाें काे कला, भाषा और विज्ञान शिक्षक मिलेंगे। डीएसई इंद्रभूषण सिंह ने बताया कि अंतर जिला स्थानांतरण से धनबाद आए शिक्षकाें काे यहां आने की तिथि से ग्रेड एक मिलेगा। वहीं, अंतरराज्यीय स्थानांतरित हाेकर आए एकमात्र शिक्षक सूची में सबसे निचले पायदान पर रहेंगे। पहले प्रशिक्षण की तिथि से ग्रेड वन था और अब नियुक्ति की तिथि से ही ग्रेड वन दिया गया है। लाेक सेवा आयाेग से आए शिक्षकाें काे संबंधित नियम के अनुसार वरीयता दी जाएगी। अनुमाेदित सूची अब आरडीडीई के पास जाएगी। उनके अनुमाेदन के बाद प्राेन्नति दी जाएगी। बैठक में डीडीसी, डीईओ प्रबला खेस आदि थे।

