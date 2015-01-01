पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:रिटायर बीसीसीएल अफसर की बेटी से दुष्कर्म करने का आरोपी बादल गिरफ्तार

धनबाद34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हैदराबाद से पीछा कर रही थी धनबाद पुलिस, महिला मित्र के साथ पं. दीनदयाल स्टेशन पर पकड़ाया

रिटायर्ड बीसीसीएल अधिकारी की विवाहिता बेटी से ज्यादती करने के आराेपी कोयला कारोबारी बादल गाैतम काे उसकी महिला मित्र समेत पंडित दीन दयाल उपाध्याय स्टेशन से गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। धनबाद पुलिस की सूचना पर आरपीएफ ने शुक्रवार को दानापुर काेविड स्पेशल ट्रेन से दोनों हिरासत में लिया था। धनबाद पुलिस के पहुंचने के बाद उन्हें साैंप दिया। पुलिस दाेनाें काे धनबाद लेकर पहुंची। महिला मित्र काे पुलिस ने पीआर बांड पर छाेड़ दिया।

वहीं शनिवार काे बादल काे काेर्ट में प्रस्तुत किया। काेर्ट ने बादल काे न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेज दिया। गाैरतलब है कि पीड़िता ने 21 सितंबर काे बैंक माेड़ थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई थी। प्राथमिकी में पीड़िता ने बादल पर ज्यादती करने के अलावा 25 लाख रुपए व जेवरात हड़प लेने का आराेप लगाया था। प्राथमिकी दर्ज हाेने के बाद पुलिस अनुसंधान कर रही थी।

काेर्ट से वारंट मिलने के बाद पुलिस बादल का लाेकेशन लेने में जुट गई। माेबाइल सर्विलांस पर उसका लोकेशन मिला। इसके बाद पुलिस ने पंडित दीन दयाल उपाध्याय स्टेशन की आरपीएफ को संबंधित ट्रेन व बर्थ नंबर बता उसमें सवार बादल गौतम को हिरासत में लेने का अनुरोध किया था।

महिला मित्र के साथ हैदराबाद में छुपा था बादल

पुलिस काे बादल काे लाेकेशन हैदराबाद में मिला था। वहां वह अपने भाई के नाम से जारी माेबाइल सिम का इस्तेमाल कर रहा था। सूचना पर पुलिस हैदराबाद पहुंची ताे पता चला कि काॅटेज 30 नवंबर तक बुक है लेकिन वह महिला मित्र के साथ पटना दानापुर जा रहा है। सूचना पर पुलिस स्टेशन पहुंची। वहां सीसीटीवी फुटेज में बादल दानापुर काेविड स्पेशल ट्रेन में सवार हाेता देखा। इसके बाद हैदराबाद गई टीम धनबाद के वरीय अधिकारियाें से संपर्क किया।

धनबाद से दूसरी टीम पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय स्टेशन के लिए रवाना हाे गई। वहीं इसकी सूचना आरपीएफ काे भी दी गई थी। ट्रेन पहुंचने के बाद असरपीएफ ने बादल और उसके महिला मित्र काे हिरासत में ले लिया। जब बादल को धनबाद लाया गया तो यहां सिटी एसपी और एएसपी लाॅ एंड ऑर्डर ने पीड़िता और आराेपी काे आमने-सामने बिठा कर पूछताछ की। पीड़िता ने प्राथमिकी में दर्ज बाताें काे दुहराया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें