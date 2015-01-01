पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चयन सूची:बीबीएमकेयू- पीजी की चयन सूची कल होगी जारी, साेमवार से नामांकन, काॅलेजाें काे सीट मैट्रिक्स दिया जा चुका है और उसकी काेटि की भी जानकारी दी गई

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कहां पर प्रमाणपत्राें का सत्यापन हाेगा जैसी जानकारियां भी दी जा रही हैं

बीबीएमकेयू के एडमिशन सेल की बैठक शुक्रवार काे हुई। इस दाैरान बताया गया कि स्नातकाेत्तर में नामांकन काे लेकर रविवार काे चयन सूची जारी की जाएगी। चयन सूची वेबसाइट पर देखा जा सकेगा। वहीं साेमवार से दाखिला शुरू हाेगा। इसकाे लेकर काॅलेजाें काे सीट मैट्रिक्स दिया जा चुका है और उसकी काेटि की भी जानकारी दे दी गयी है। काैन-काैन से दस्तावेज देखे जाएंगे, यह भी बता दिया गया है।

कहां पर प्रमाणपत्राें का सत्यापन हाेगा जैसी जानकारियां भी दी जा रही हैं। सत्यापन में जाति, स्थानीय, आधार संख्या सहित अन्य जरूरी दस्तावेज देखे जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियाें काे नामांकन शुल्क विभाग में जमा करना हाेगा और उसके बाद उन्हें क्लास राेल नंबर दे दिया जाएगा। अध्यक्षता प्रति कुलपति डाॅ एके महताे ने की।

यूनिवर्सिटी विभाग में कुल 2360 सीटें

आर्ट एंड कल्चर 32, बंगाली 32, अर्थशास्त्र 168, अंग्रेजी 128, विदेशी भाषा 32, हिंदी 240, इतिहास 280, प्रबंधन 32, संचार माध्यम 32, भूगाेल 64, संस्कृत 32, समाजशास्त्र 64, तर्कशास्त्र 32, राजनीतिक विज्ञान 144, मनाेविज्ञान 64, उर्दू 48, वाणिज्य 240, बाॅटनी 56, रसायन 96, कंप्यूटर साइंस 32, पर्यावरण विज्ञान 32, जियाेलाॅजी 32, लाइफ साइंस 32, गणित 192, भाैतिकी 112, जूलाॅजी 112

अन्य काॅलेजाें में सीटें

एसएसएलएनटी काॅलेज में 440 सीटें हैं, जिनमें इतिहास 112, गृह विज्ञान 32, राजनीतिक विज्ञान 96, वाणिज्य 200 है। वहीं आरएसपी काॅलेज झरिया बेलगड़िया में वाणिज्य की 320 सीटें हैं। जबकि बीएस सिटी काॅलेज बाेकाराे में इतिहास की 64, गणित की 96 सीटें हैं।

