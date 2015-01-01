पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:पुटकी में सड़क हादसे में बाइक सवार की मौत, दाे अन्य घायल

केंदुआ/पुटकी5 घंटे पहले
  • तीनाें एक ही बाइक से करकेंद से पुटकी जा रहे थे, डिवाइडर से टकराकर सड़क पर गिर पड़े

पुटकी पुल के पास रविवार की देर रात को बाइक के डिवाइडर से टकरा जाने की वजह से सवार दीपक कुमार गोप (20) की मौत हो गई। उसी बाइक पर सवार अन्य दाे युवक भी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घायलाें में से एक काे पाटलिपुत्र हॉस्पिटल में और दूसरे काे पुटकी में भर्ती कराया गया। जानकारी के मुताबिक, दीपक कुमार गोप के साथ संजय कुमार (20) और विश्वनाथ शर्मा (21) एक ही बाइक पर सवार होकर करकेंद से पुटकी जा रहे थे।

ये पुटकी और श्रीनगर कॉलोनी के हैं। पुटकी पुल के पास उनकी बाइक अनियंत्रित हाेकर डिवाइडर से टकरा गई। बाइक समेत तीनाें सवार सड़क पर गिर पड़े। दीपक काे गंभीर हालत में बारामुड़ी स्थित असर्फी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां इलाज के दौरान साेमवार की शाम उनकी मौत हो गई।

वे पांच बहनों के एकलौते भाई थे। उनके पिता शंकर गोप बस चालक थे, जिनकी पेटरवार में लूट के दाैरान अपराधियों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। एक अन्य हादसे में केंदुआ पुल के पास बाइक पर सवार दो युवक पशु से टकराकर घायल हो गए। दाेनाें धनबाद से लौट रहे थे।

