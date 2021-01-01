पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:लोयाबाद में बाइकर्स ने दिनदहाड़े की वृद्ध दंपती से 1.50 लाख की छिनतई, बाइक सवार दो युवक सीसीटीवी में कैद

लोयाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • रिटायर्ड बीसीसीएलकर्मी ने दामाद के लिए बैंक से निकाले थे पैसे, बाइक सवार दो युवक सीसीटीवी में कैद
  • घटना के बाद पुलिस अपराधियों की तलाश में जुट गई

लोयाबाद में एक बार फिर दिनदहाड़े बाइकर्स ने छिनतई की घटना को अंजाम देकर क्षेत्र में सनसनी फैला दी। इस बार वृद्ध दंपती को निशाना बनाया गया है। दंपती से बाइकर्स ने डेढ़ लाख रुपए नकद उड़ाया। दंपती केंदुआ बैंक ऑफ इंडिया से रुपए निकाल लोयाबाद 6 नंबर अपनी बेटी व दामाद को पहुंचाने जा रहे थे। घटना दोपहर दो बजे की बताई जा रही है। भजापा नेता अवधेश सिंह के घर के पास एक बाइक में सवार दो युवकों ने घटना को अंजाम दिया। रुपए सादे रंग के झोला में था। अपराधी झोला ही झपट कर भाग गया। इस घटना से दंपती सकते में हैं। घटना के बाद पुलिस अपराधियों की तलाश में जुट गई है।

केंदुआ की रहने वाली लाछो देवी अपने पति रामाशीष चौधरी के साथ करीब डेढ़ बजे बैंक से रुपए लेकर निकला। करकेंद मोड़ पर ऑटो से लोयाबाद दोनों पहुंचे और एक मिठाई दुकान में मिठाई लेकर पैदल लोयाबाद 6 नंबर के रास्ते निकल पड़े और अवधेश सिंह के घर के पास घटना के शिकार बन गए। सीसीटीवी में बाइक सवार दो युवकों की तस्वीर कैद हो गई है। घटना से अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि बैंक के पास से ही अपरधियों ने पीछा कर छिनतई करने में कामयाब हुआ है। लोगों का कहना है कि अपराधी केंदुआ-करकेंद का ही है। बताया जाता है कि घटना के बाद महिला पुलिस के पास जाने के बजाय पहले बैंक गई फिर पुलिस के पास। रामाशीष चौधरी दो साल पहले बीसीसीएल से रिटायर हुए हैं। वह दामाद को व्यवसाय में मदद के लिए रुपए देने जा रहे थे।

घटना के दो घंटे बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी गई है। पति नशे में रहकर पत्नी अपने हाथ में बैंक से पैसा लेकर लापरवाही में लोयाबाद आया है। बेटी व दामाद को बुलाकर भी पैसा दे दिया जा सकता था। बैंक से ही अपराधी रेकी कर घटना को अंजाम दिया है। पुलिस सभी पहलू की जांच कर रही है।”

-चुन्नू मुर्मू, थानेदार, लाेयाबाद थाना

