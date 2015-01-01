पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:कोविड-19 को लेकर पूरे एहतियात के साथ सीए की परीक्षा शुरू

धनबाद14 घंटे पहले
सीए की फाउंडेशन, इंटरमीडिएट और फाइनल परीक्षा शनिवार से देश भर में काेविड-19 के साए में शुरू हुई। परीक्षा 14 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। धनबाद जिले में धनबाद पब्लिक स्कूल, केजी अाश्रम काे परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया गया था। काेराेना वायरस के संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए ऐहतियातन के कई कदम उठाए गए हैं। हर परीक्षार्थी के लिए मास्क और सेनेटाइजर अनिवार्य था। परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश से पहले टेंपरेचर सेंसर से परीक्षार्थियाें की थर्मल स्कैनिंग की गई। स्कूल के बालक और बालिका विंग में अलग-अलग परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया गए हैं। 50-60 बच्चाें की क्षमता वाले कमरे में महज 12 स्टूडेंट्स काे बिठाया गया था।

