कैलेंडर जारी:काेराेना काल में जान गंवाने वाले रेल कर्मियाें के सम्मान में कैलेंडर जारी, धनबाद रेल मंडल काे देश में पहला स्थान मिला

धनबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • झारखंड के भुरकुंडा में गुड्स शेड के लिए धनबाद रेल मंडल काे देश में पहला स्थान मिला

काेराेना काल में जान गंवाने वाले रेल कर्मियाें की याद में सीनियर डीसीएम अखिलेश कुमार पांडेय ने साेमवार काे एक कैलेंडर जारी किया। कैलेंडर इंडियन रेलवे टिकट चेकिंग स्टाफ ऑर्गेनाइजेशन की ओर से प्रकाशित किया गया है। इसे जारी करने के माैके पर एसाेसिशन के आसिफ वली, मुकेश कुमार, जेके गाेस्वामी, चंद्रभूषण कुमार, नितेश कुमार, एके तिवारी और अशाेक कुमार आदि माैजूद थे।

सीनियर डीसीएम काे जीएम अवार्ड

गुड्स शेड निर्माण में सक्रिय भागीदारी निभाने वाले सीनियर डीसीएल अखिलेश कुमार पांडेय काे ईसीआर जीएम अवार्ड से नवाजा गया है। झारखंड के भुरकुंडा में गुड्स शेड के लिए धनबाद रेल मंडल काे देश में पहला स्थान मिला है। गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर ईसीआर जीएम ने अखिलेश कुमार पांडेय काे 25 हजार रुपए का नगद पुरस्कार प्रदान किया।

