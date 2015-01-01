पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंहगाई:राजधानी एक्स. समेत प्रीमियम ट्रेनाें में फ्लेक्सी फेयर मार्च 2022 तक बढ़ा

धनबाद3 मिनट पहले
राजधानी, दुरंतो और शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस जैसी प्रीमियम ट्रेनों में लागू फ्लेक्सी फेयर की अवधि काे रेलवे ने 14 मार्च 2022 तक बढ़ा दिया है। यानी इन ट्रेनाें में सफर करने के लिए यात्रियाें काे आगे भी फ्लेक्सी फेयर का भुगतान करना हाेगा।

इस संबंध में रेलवे बोर्ड की निदेशक (यात्री विपणन) शैली श्रीवास्तव की ओर से आदेश जारी कर दिया गया है। हालांकि, यात्रियाें काे राहत देने के लिए फ्लेक्सी फेयर को तर्कसंगत बनाने के तहत छूट देने का अधिकार भी जाेन के प्रधान मुख्य वाणिज्य प्रबंधक को दिया है। वे ट्रेनाें में सीटाें की उपलब्धता के आधार पर तय करेंगे कि किराए में छूट देनी है या नहीं।

60 फीसदी या उससे कम यात्री होने पर 20 प्रतिशत, 60 से 80 प्रतिशत यात्री हाेने पर 10 फीसदी और 80 फीसदी से ज्यादा बुकिंग वाली ट्रेनों में सिर्फ चार्ट बनने के बाद खाली सीटों पर 10 फीसदी छूट दी जा सकेगी।

