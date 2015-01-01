पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:ई-वाॅलेट के केवाईसी के नाम पर ठगी करनेवाला चरकखुर्द से हुआ गिरफ्तार

धनबाद
  • दूसरे राज्य के लाेगाें काे बनाता था ठगी का शिकार, भेजा गया जेल

धनबाद की साइबर पुलिस ने टुंडी के चरकखुर्द से टिंकू मंडल काे गिरफ्तार किया है। उसके पास से दाे स्मार्ट फाेन, एक कीपैड माेबाइल फाेन और दाे एटीएम कार्ड मिले हैं। उसने पूछताछ में स्वीकार कर लिया कि वह झारखंड के बाहर रहनेवालाें काे ई-वाॅलेट एकाउंट का केवाईसी करने के नाम पर ठगी का शिकार बनाता था। ठगी के रुपए से वह दूसरे राज्याें में बिजली बिल का भुगतान करता है। गाैरतलब है कि साइबर पुलिस काे बाहर से साइबर अपराधी चरकखुर्द गांव में पहुंचे हैं।

साइबर डीएसपी के आदेश पर टीम ने वहां छापेमारी कर 7 लड़काें काे हिरासत में ले लिया। पूछताछ के बाद उनमें से छह काे पीआर बांड पर छाेड़ दिया गया। टिंकू के खिलाफ मिले साक्ष्याें के आधार पर उसे काेर्ट में पेश किया गया, जहां से उसे न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेज दिया। टिंकू के खिलाफ टुंडी और मनियाडीह थाने में पहले से ही एफआईआर दर्ज हैं।

5 हजार में खरीदता है 1000 माेबाइल नंबर वाली शीट

टिंकू के माेबाइल फाेन की जांच में पुलिस काे कई माेबाइल नंबराें वाली एक्सेल शीट, ई-मेल एड्रेस मिले। बैंक खाताें में ट्रांजेक्शन से संबंधित मैसेज भी मिले। पूछताछ में उसने बताया कि पांच हजार रुपए में वह एक एक्सेल शीट खरीदता है, जिसमें करीब 1 हजार माेबाइल नंबर और ई-मेल एड्रेस हाेते हैं। ऐसी छह शीट टिंकू के माेबाइल फाेम में मिलीं। साइबर पुलिस अब टिंकू के गिराेह में शामिल अन्य अपराधियाें और उसे एक्सेल शीट देनेवाले की तलाश कर रही है।

