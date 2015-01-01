पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रेलवे बाेर्ड ने दी 3 ट्रेनों की परिचालन की अनुमति:1 दिसंबर से चलेंगी कोलफील्ड वनांचल एक्सप्रेस व मुंबई मेल

धनबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एक दिसंबर से भागलपुर-रांची वनांचल एक्सप्रेस, हावड़ा-मुंबई मेल और धनबाद-हावड़ा कोलफील्ड एक्सप्रेस पटरी पर लाैटेंगी। रेलवे बाेर्ड ने एक दिसंबर से तीनों ट्रेनों के परिचालन की अनुमति प्रदान कर दी है। एक दिसंबर काे ट्रेन संख्या 03404 भागलपुर-रांची वनांचल एक्सप्रेस शाम 5:05 बजे भागलपुर स्टेशन से रांची के लिए खुलेगी और 2 दिसंबर की सुबह 4:23 बजे धनबाद पहुंचेगी।

वहीं, ट्रेन संख्या 03403 रांची-भागलपुर वनांचल एक्सप्रेस दाे दिसंबर काे रांची से शाम 5:20 बजे भागलपुर के लिए रवाना हाेगी। 2 दिसंबर की रात 11:23 बजे ट्रेन धनबाद पहुंचेगी। 1 दिसंबर से ट्रेन संख्या 02321 हावड़ा-मुंबई मेल एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन रात 11:40 बजे हावड़ा से छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनल के लिए रवाना हाेगी। 2 दिसंबर की अहले सुबह 3:45 बजे धनबाद पहुंचेगी।

ट्रेन संख्या 02322 मुंबई हावड़ा मेल एक्सप्रेस 3 दिसंबर काे अपने गंतव्य छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनल से रात 10:15 बजे हावड़ा के लिए खुलेगी। 5 दिसंबर की सुबह 6:05 बजे ट्रेन धनबाद पहुंचेगी। धनबाद-हावड़ा कोलफिल्ड एक्सप्रेस भी एक दिसंबर से चलेगी। सुबह 6:05 बजे ट्रेन धनबाद से प्रस्थान करेगी। वहीं, संध्या 4:05 बजे यह ट्रेन हावड़ा से प्रस्थान करेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें