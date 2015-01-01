पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में हाउस हाेल्डर्स:बरटांड़ बस स्टैंड से बरवाअड्डा और गोल बिल्डिंग से केंदुआ तक सबसे ज्यादा बढ़ा कॉमर्शियल प्लेस

धनबाद10 घंटे पहले
  • 7वें आर्थिक सर्वे में तीन सालों में शहरी निकाय क्षेत्र में 30% काॅमर्शियल प्लेस की हुई बढ़ाेतरी

7वीं आर्थिक सर्वेक्षण में धनबाद जिला ने 100 प्रतिशत से भी अधिक लक्ष्य पूरा किया है। आर्थिक सर्वेक्षण के तहत धनबाद जिला सीएससी काे 89 हजार काॅमर्शियल प्लेस और 740818 अन्य हाउस हाेल्डर्स के सर्वे का लक्ष्य मिला था। प्रज्ञा केंद्र के जिला प्रबंधक अंजर हुसैन का कहना कि भारत सरकार हर तीन साल पर आर्थिक गणना करवाती है। सीएससी धनबाद ने लक्ष्य से भी ज्यादा 978136 हाउस हाेल्डर्स का सर्वे किया है।

पिछले आर्थिक सर्वे से इस बार की तुलना करें ताे पिछले तीन साल में धनबाद जिला में 25% काॅमर्शियल प्लेस का इजाफा हुआ है। पिछले सर्वे में 88 हजार काॅमर्शियल प्लेस से बढ़कर 1.12 लाख हाे गया है। इसमें नगर निगम धनबाद और चिरकुंडा नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में 30-35% की बढ़ोतरी हुई है।

धनबाद नगर निगम क्षेत्र में एनएच-32 सड़क मार्ग में गाेल बिल्डिंग से लेकर केंदुआ करकेंद, बरटांड़ बस स्टैंड से बरवाअड्डा, धनसार और बिरसा मुंडा पार्क के पास के क्षेत्र में सर्वाधिक काॅमर्शियल प्लेस का विकास हुआ है।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में सबसे ज्यादा मकान गोविंदपुर क्षेत्र में बने

सीएससी डिस्ट्रिक्ट मैनेजर का कहना है कि आर्थिक गणना में जिले के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में औसतन 5-10% हाउस हाेल्डर्स की बढ़ाेतरी रिकाॅर्ड की गई है। इसमें गाेविंदपुर, बलियापुर, सिंदरी और बाघमारा ब्लाॅक का महुदा सबसे तेजी से बढ़ रहे क्षेत्र में आंका गया है।

गाेविंदपुर में 10% हाउस हाेल्डर्स बढ़े हैं, जबकि बलियापुर व सिंदरी क्षेत्र में 8% तथा महुदा में 7% हाउस हाेल्डर्स बढ़े हैं। अभी 22 गांवाें का सर्वे बचा हुआ है। पर्व-त्याेहार के कारण सर्वे का काम पूरा नहीं हाे पाया है। अगले महीने इन सभी गांव का सर्वे पूरा हाे जाएगा।

